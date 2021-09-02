Prince Harry Speaks Out About COVID-19

Prince Harry took the audience at the GQ Awards in London by surprise when he beamed into the ceremony on live video from his LA home. The Duke of Sussex was tasked with closing out the evening by handing out the Heroes of the Year Award, which was shared by the inventors of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, namely Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green, and their entire team. But before Harry bestowed the honor upon them, he took the opportunity to criticize the media, this time focusing on "mass-scale misinformation" and "those who peddle in lies and fear are creating vaccine hesitancy," per Daily Mail. The prince blamed certain "news media and social media" for "dividing communities and eroding trust" before calling on "global governments, pharmaceutical leaders, and heads of business" to do more in the fight against COVID-19.

While singing the praises of the various COVID-19 vaccines, Harry made sure to highlight that while a third of the global population has received at least one dose, that number drops drastically when you look at developing countries, where less than 2% of the population is inoculated. "There is a huge disparity between who can and cannot access the vaccine," he argued before underscoring the fact that "we cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one." Harry urged for "sharing vaccine science" and concluded that "where you're born should not affect your ability to survive, when the drugs and know-how exist to keep you alive and well."