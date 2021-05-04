Pink Shares Terrifying New Details About Her COVID-19 Experience
In early April 2020, as some of the first COVID-19 cases in the United States were confirmed and a wave of lockdowns began nationwide, Pink revealed on Instagram that she and her son Jameson were showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote, as it was before COVID-19 tests were still widely available. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor ..." In the same post, she announced that she was donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where her mother worked for 18 years. She also donated another $500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
Now, more than one year after her brush with the virus, Pink has revealed just how serious her battle with the illness really was.
Pink thought she was going to die
In early May 2021, Pink appeared on Mark Wright's Heart radio show and candidly opened up about her struggle with COVID-19. The singer revealed that she thought she was going to die and even went as far as rewriting her will. "... At the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell [my daughter] Willow how much I loved her,'" she told Wright (via US Weekly). "It was really, really scary and really bad."
Although Pink and her son Jameson contracted the virus, her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow did not. Pink claimed her son Jameson suffered "the worst of it" during an Instagram Live in April 2020. "He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature," the singer said at the time.
During this time, Pink wrote her single "All I Know So Far," which she explained was a love letter to her daughter. "As a parent, you think about, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'" she said. "So that was kind of the song."