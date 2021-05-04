Pink Shares Terrifying New Details About Her COVID-19 Experience

In early May 2021, Pink appeared on Mark Wright's Heart radio show and candidly opened up about her struggle with COVID-19. The singer revealed that she thought she was going to die and even went as far as rewriting her will. "... At the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell [my daughter] Willow how much I loved her,'" she told Wright (via US Weekly). "It was really, really scary and really bad."

Although Pink and her son Jameson contracted the virus, her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow did not. Pink claimed her son Jameson suffered "the worst of it" during an Instagram Live in April 2020. "He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature," the singer said at the time.

During this time, Pink wrote her single "All I Know So Far," which she explained was a love letter to her daughter. "As a parent, you think about, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'" she said. "So that was kind of the song."