Design Stars Who Have Brutally Turned On HGTV

HGTV may need to look into some programming about how best to mend a fence, because let's just say some of its past talent are not scrambling to be back any time soon. Especially because, it should be noted, HGTV seems to have ended their contracts in a shady way.

We'll start with one of the less harsh alums (who nonetheless alluded to something sketchy going on behind the scenes). In the wake of the news that his was one of the many shows HGTV cancelled in the summer of 2025, "Farmhouse Fixer" star Jonathan Knight took to Instagram to issue a statement on the matter. "I am sad to say that HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season," he wrote. Nothing to see here — except for the line he followed that with. "While I'm still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons," he said. Not to sound like a Cardi B impersonator, but, like ... what was the reason(s)? As for his co-star Kristina Crestin, she didn't weigh in on the cancellation.

Like we said, Knight was one of HGTV's former stars who stayed pretty cordial in his response to his former employers cancelling his show. However, not everyone has been quite as diplomatic. In fact, married duos like Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have been very frank about their feelings.