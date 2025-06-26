Mike Jackson And Egypt Sherrod Just Got The Ultimate Middle Finger From HGTV

After going on an international vacation, HGTV stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod arrived home to some upsetting news. Without any fanfare and most likely no heads up, the couple's show "Married to Real Estate" was unceremoniously cancelled. While there have been some issues with "Married to Real Estate" behind the scenes, this news still came as a major surprise to both stars. Sherrod and Jackson discussed the abrupt departure in a joint post on Instagram. The image as a statement details how the couple was told "HGTV has decided not to move forward," with another season of their show. However, Sherrod and Jackson have weathered their fair share of tragedy, and seem to be taking this news in stride.

"While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening," the post continues, "we are deeply grateful." Focusing on the positives like "our amazing crew and supportive fans," can certainly help the couple rebound, but it does seem like there might be more to the story. "There's more to say, and we'll share soon," says the post before dangling a juicy "not all setbacks are what they seem." Wrapping up the post was an invitation to "stay tuned."

While there's been some rumblings that "Married to Real Estate" might be staged, this announcement certainly does seem like a genuine surprise. Not only has HGTV not provided a public comment on the matter yet, but fans of the show seem to be as taken aback as Sherrod and Jackson.

