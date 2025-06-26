Mike Jackson And Egypt Sherrod Just Got The Ultimate Middle Finger From HGTV
After going on an international vacation, HGTV stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod arrived home to some upsetting news. Without any fanfare and most likely no heads up, the couple's show "Married to Real Estate" was unceremoniously cancelled. While there have been some issues with "Married to Real Estate" behind the scenes, this news still came as a major surprise to both stars. Sherrod and Jackson discussed the abrupt departure in a joint post on Instagram. The image as a statement details how the couple was told "HGTV has decided not to move forward," with another season of their show. However, Sherrod and Jackson have weathered their fair share of tragedy, and seem to be taking this news in stride.
"While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening," the post continues, "we are deeply grateful." Focusing on the positives like "our amazing crew and supportive fans," can certainly help the couple rebound, but it does seem like there might be more to the story. "There's more to say, and we'll share soon," says the post before dangling a juicy "not all setbacks are what they seem." Wrapping up the post was an invitation to "stay tuned."
While there's been some rumblings that "Married to Real Estate" might be staged, this announcement certainly does seem like a genuine surprise. Not only has HGTV not provided a public comment on the matter yet, but fans of the show seem to be as taken aback as Sherrod and Jackson.
Fans of 'Married to Real Estate' react to the news
On the post Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared to Instagram detailing the sad news of the dissolution of their HGTV show, many commenters were quick to respond with words of loss and encouragement. "Seriously shocked to hear this!" One commenter wrote, before encouraging the couple to continue "Onward and upward!" There was more love to be had, with another commenter saying, "My mouth dropped open from pure shock," at the news. Considering some of the more intense disagreements Sherrod and Jackson have had while on air, it was nice to see fans rooting for the couple.
Also embedded within the comment section was a response from Jackson himself, which reaffirms that something shady just might have happened behind the scenes. "God makes no mistakes," his comment reads, continuing, "However, people and opinions do. We'll discuss that on a later date." While there's much we don't know about Jackson and Sherrod, it seems that HGTV might be even more opaque. Although, when the truth of what went down finally comes out, we'll be sure to have the popcorn ready. Considering how big of a middle finger this move from HGTV might feel for the couple, whatever happens next might just have some fireworks attached.