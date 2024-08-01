HGTV's Married To Real Estate Season 3 Had Some Behind-The-Scenes Challenges
"Married to Real Estate" returned to HGTV for a third season in December 2023, much to the delight of fans who can't get enough of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. The husband-wife powerhouse keeps viewers hooked as they transform homes across Georgia, but as we all know, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. On Season 3, they've faced hurdles that even their combined real estate prowess couldn't wave away in a snap.
Season 3 is especially exciting as fans get to witness Sherrod and Jackson's dream office come to life, a far cry from the days when they were cramped on their own kitchen counter. The duo was finally able to build their own HQ, even got the opportunity to take on new kinds of projects."You get to see our office finally come to fruition because every episode and every season, it's all about, 'When are we going to finally have a home base?' So Season 3, you see that come to pass," Jackson dished to House Beautiful. "We also take on a commercial job, and you've never seen that in any of our episodes. The commercial property is going to be Clark Atlanta University."
It's no secret that Sherrod and Jackson thrive on new projects, relishing the chance to find creative solutions for their clients — and overdeliver at that. However, the third season threw them some curveballs that they couldn't solve overnight.
The couple barely had houses to work on
Tackling the whims of a demanding client is one thing, but finding actual houses to work on? That's a whole new level of chaos. In Season 3 of "Married to Real Estate," Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson faced a tumultuous real estate market that made securing properties nearly an impossible endeavor.
"This season was trying. The market went crazy. There is a housing shortage within inventories in major cities across the nation, but specifically where we live in the Atlanta metro area. We had the smallest housing inventory in the entire nation," Sherrod admitted in an interview with TV Guide, adding that there was heightened competition, so they weren't able to snag properties as quickly as they hoped. Plus, they even watched some slip through their fingers. "We are actively trying to find our clients the homes of their dreams and renovate them. But we're losing houses because the market is going crazy," she added. "There are multiple offers for every price point. It was very trying. Blood pressure was high."
Predictably, Sherrod and Jackson were still able to deliver what their clients needed. The pair even wanted viewers to learn from the process so they know what to do in the event that they were faced with a similar problem. "It's safe to say you'll see it all happen," she assured. "What you're going to get even more this season is an education about how to move forward in any real estate market."
Mike and Egypt hope their fans can relate to their struggles
Running a business and filming their day-to-day is no small feat, but apart from that, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are also busy building a community. As they strive to achieve their goals and those of their clients, they hope viewers will continue to relate to them and provide their honest opinions, which is why they are open about their struggles behind the scenes. "I feel grateful people are loving on us and supporting us. Mike has dubbed those who watch our show and are fans of our 'fams.' We want everyone to feel part of the family. Based on the feedback when we get out and about, it works," Sherrod shared to TV Guide, noting that they had even learned how to embrace unsolicited advice. "That just tells us we are connecting in such a way, and they feel comfortable doing so."
When the cameras stop rolling, Sherrod and Jackson, along with their kids, Simone, Kendall, and Harper, remain the same down-to-earth folks. What you see on screen is what you get in real life, and they reckon that's why fans shower them with a lot of love. "That's what makes it work. We don't have to pretend to be a family that loves each other or a couple that is striving to inspire folks," Jackson shared with Blavity. "This is just who we are."