HGTV's Married To Real Estate Season 3 Had Some Behind-The-Scenes Challenges

"Married to Real Estate" returned to HGTV for a third season in December 2023, much to the delight of fans who can't get enough of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. The husband-wife powerhouse keeps viewers hooked as they transform homes across Georgia, but as we all know, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. On Season 3, they've faced hurdles that even their combined real estate prowess couldn't wave away in a snap.

Season 3 is especially exciting as fans get to witness Sherrod and Jackson's dream office come to life, a far cry from the days when they were cramped on their own kitchen counter. The duo was finally able to build their own HQ, even got the opportunity to take on new kinds of projects."You get to see our office finally come to fruition because every episode and every season, it's all about, 'When are we going to finally have a home base?' So Season 3, you see that come to pass," Jackson dished to House Beautiful. "We also take on a commercial job, and you've never seen that in any of our episodes. The commercial property is going to be Clark Atlanta University."

It's no secret that Sherrod and Jackson thrive on new projects, relishing the chance to find creative solutions for their clients — and overdeliver at that. However, the third season threw them some curveballs that they couldn't solve overnight.