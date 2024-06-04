HGTV Star Mike Jackson's Oldest Daughter Simone Is All Grown Up Now

With how young Mike Jackson looks on "Married to Real Estate," it's hard to believe he has a daughter that is a grown adult. Jackson and his wife, Egypt Sherrod, were able to ditch their pre-HGTV jobs after the success of "Married to Real Estate," but the thing that the reality star considers to be his biggest success is his three daughters — Simone, Kendall, and Harper. In March 2024, Jackson shared a touching post about fatherhood on his Instagram. He wrote, "Fatherhood is a blessing. I don't have to be a father, I choose to be a father. I get to be a father! I don't take parenting lightly, or for granted. I thank the Lord everyday for our daughters. They are 3 of the reasons I'm the man I am today."

Viewers have been able to witness Jackson as a father on the series, which he shared with Distractify was a choice for them. He explained, "We wanted people to be able to relate to us and not just see, here's how the house looks, and here's how it's going to look at the end." However, we do see some Jackson members more than others. Harper and Kendall have appeared on the show now and then, but Simone, who is from a previous relationship Jackson had, has kept more of a low profile. Since Simone tends to keep out of the limelight, you may be surprised to know that she is now all grown up.