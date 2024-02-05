Is HGTV's Married To Real Estate Staged?
Engaging with reality TV often requires a willing suspension of disbelief. Sure, they're marketed as slices of "real life," but we all know that many of them are often exaggerated or dramatized to an extent. Popular shows like "Vanderpump Rules," the "Real Housewives" franchise, or even "The Kardashians" have moments that seem to blur the lines between reality and scripted entertainment. While it pains us to say it, this extends to HGTV shows, some of which are rumored to be staged. Even "Married to Real Estate," which stars real-life married couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, is not immune to speculations about its authenticity.
To the uninitiated, "Married to Real Estate" is a show that combines reality TV and the magic of house flipping. Sherrod and Jackson are shown navigating the challenges of juggling family life and their respective businesses, all while helping other families buy and renovate homes in their desired neighborhoods and within budget constraints. The end goal is to give their clients a chance to live in their dream homes.
Given the controversies surrounding the authenticity of some HGTV programs, with some even involving class action lawsuits, fans can't help but wonder if "Married to Real Estate" may be staged as well. The good news? It seems to be as real as it can be for an HGTV reality television show.
Egypt and Mike are all about keeping it real
Avid HGTV viewers likely know that Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson aren't newbies to the network. Before they had their own show, the pair were already fixtures on a handful of HGTV programs, with Sherrod, a real estate broker, hosting "Flipping Virgins," and Jackson, a builder, having showcased his chops on "Rock the Block." But "Married to Real Estate" is where they got to shine and show their authentic selves.
Per the couple, they didn't initially seek to have a series of their own. "It really started with the pandemic, you know? Being sort of shut in together, and we're both running our respective businesses from the kitchen counter, and we have our kids in virtual school at the other end," Sherrod told HGTV. "It was a little bit of a zoo here, but we were getting it done, and then Mike said, 'Well, let's film this.'" They had also built a significant following online by documenting their chaotic day-to-day lives, and the HGTV bosses took notice. "They loved it," she added.
In terms of the work they do, Reddit user @schlamie, who had firsthand experience with the couple through the show, vouched for their professional dedication and the series' authenticity. "I decided to go for and let them do their thing. The renovation was finished a couple weeks ago! Not being able to give away any spoilers, I'll just say that it was awesome!" they wrote. "The Construction and Film Crews were great to work and hangout with! Mike and Egypt gave me all my asks, and then some!!!"
But an HGTV exec begs to disagree
The main appeal of HGTV shows is viewers get to watch designers and real estate experts seemingly make miracles by flipping homes, converting rundown spaces into dream homes in no time at all. However, according to Betsy Ayala, the senior vice president of production and development for HGTV, the swift transformations are only possible because well, they're not all real.
"Most if not all of our flipping shows are staged," she told HGTV, admitting that more often than not, the contestants don't even get to keep the furniture and the swanky new decor they're "given" on the shows because of budget limitations. However, if the homeowners grow fond of certain pieces, they are sometimes presented with the opportunity to purchase them after filming.
It's hard to tell if the same can be said about "Married to Real Estate." After all, Egypt Sherron once shared that she had been tapped to star on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," but she turned it down as she didn't find that it offered genuine representation. "It just wasn't for us," she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "But this is for us because this is our truth."