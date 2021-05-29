This Is The HGTV Show People Think Is The Fakest

Admit it; you binge-watched HGTV during the pandemic. Even viewers who didn't watch before COVID-19 became obsessed with the home-improvement reality channel during the lockdown. But which HGTV show do people think is the fakest?

There are so many spin-offs of "House Hunters" that we lost track. In 2020, HGTV created a "House Hunters" spin-off that is nothing but comedians commenting on the show. Another HGTV new series during the pandemic is "Celebrity IOU," with celebrities surprising friends and loved ones with a renovation. Don't forget "Love It Or List It;" that series has so many different versions in cities across the country. Erin and Ben Napier of "Home Town" are the new kids on the HGTV block, but they are getting almost as famous as Joanna and Chip Gaines. And what about the "Property Brothers?" Twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott built a gazillion-dollar franchise on HGTV. The brothers created many different products and brands just from one series! And the mother-daughter duo of Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak have made "Good Bones" a fan favorite on HGTV.

In a 2021 survey, Nicki Swift asked readers, "Which HGTV show seems the fakest?" Keep scrolling to find out the results of the survey.