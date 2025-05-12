The Untold Truth Of HGTV's Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egypt Sherrod has been in the public eye since her late teens, thanks to her first career as a radio DJ in which she interviewed everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Oprah Winfrey. But she's now best known for her work in the housing market, whether it's showcasing her skills as an interior designer, running her own Atlanta-based realtor firm, or hosting the likes of "Property Virgins" and "Flipping Virgins" on home renovation network HGTV.

Advertisement

And in recent years, she's become just as renowned for her personal life as her professional. In 2022, her husband Mike Jackson also became a star thanks to their stints on "Rock the Block" and their reality show "Married to Real Estate," which has opened up their inner sanctum to the public even further. So, what do we know about their relationship? From their serendipitous beginnings and star-studded wedding to therapy sessions and thrill-seeking pursuits, here's a look at the power couple's untold truth.