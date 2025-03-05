The Tragedy Of HGTV's Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Is So Sad

HGTV's "Married to Real Estate" might be staged, but Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson's love for each other sure isn't. The DJs-turned-TV hosts' bond seeps through the screen and is reflected in their beautiful family. But despite everything they have going for them, Sherrod and Jackson's lives haven't always been perfect. The two faced plenty of ups and downs and jumped over many a hurdle together — and alone. In their two decades as a couple, they have gone through marital troubles, health battles, and family loss.

But by then, Sherrod had already developed thick skin. After all, her life had been mired by difficulties since childhood. For a time, she had to live with her grandparents in their Philadelphia home, where space was limited. The best they could do for her was turn a closet into her room. "I lived in a closet, literally. All that was in the room was a bed, that's all that would fit in there. I could open my arms and touch both walls," she told Vibe in 2015.

Instead of remembering that time with grief, Sherrod keeps it close to her heart as a reminder of how far she's come. To this day, the closet is her favorite room in her home. "My closet is where I go for peace. It's my hiding space," she said. Sherrod has proved she isn't afraid to face obstacles head-on, and she brought that attitude into her marriage. They may have stumbled, but Sherrod and Jackson always carry on.