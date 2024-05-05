HGTV's Mike Jackson Suffered A Heartbreaking Family Loss

DJ-turned-HGTV star Mike Jackson is typically known for sharing uplifting messages and fun insights into his family life on his Instagram account. However, just a few months before "Married to Real Estate" Season 2 premiered, he took to the platform to open up about a fresh heartbreak he was dealing with. As he shared in the post, he had just lost his cousin, Ellen James-Robinson.

While Jackson didn't open up about what, exactly, had happened to his beloved cousin, he did note that hers was a pregnancy-related death. Even more devastatingly, he shared in the Instagram post that James-Robinson had asked for help in the days leading up to her passing, and not received it from the physicians she'd approached. "My cousin could've still been alive if the doctors would've cared a bit more. Researched a bit more!" he wrote in the caption.

In the same post, Jackson also implored healthcare workers to listen to Black women when they raised concerns, and delve into possible options of what could be causing symptoms, rather than turn people away on the grounds that, on paper, there shouldn't be anything wrong. "Everything isn't in your school books. Some things require a concerned, listening ear, willing to dig a little deeper!" he wrote. It was a devastating plea to doctors — and in an Instagram post shared by Jackson's wife and "Married to Real Estate" co-star, Egypt Sherrod, she doubled down on that.