Something About HGTV Stars Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's Marriage Always Felt Off

"Married to Real Estate" is one of HGTV's most beloved shows, and for anyone questioning whether the HGTV fake drama applies here, rest assured this show keeps it real. Its stars, husband-and-wife duo Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod, are also one of the most popular pairs across the network, though something has always felt a bit off about their marriage.

The two seem just as in love with each other as their fans are with them. In fact, Sherrod took to Instagram in September 2024 to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. "We did it! We are doing it! And there is no question in my heart if I made the right choice in marrying you," she wrote. "The answer is always YES a thousand times again. 14 years of marriage and 20 years of doing this life together, 3 beautiful daughters, a tribe of friends and family, and a friendship that is unwavering."

However, things have been far from perfect for Jackson and Sherrod behind the scenes, and unlike some celeb couples, they've never pretended otherwise. Over the years, the spouses have spoken openly about some of the difficulties they endured before and after tying the knot. For example, they actually get tired of each other now and again. "We're best buds too. So we have a lot of fun together," Sherrod shared with Inman in March 2023. "There's some days where I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I need a break from you!'" She added, "It's just as you would imagine with anybody who lives and works with someone. You have your days, you have your moments, but most of the time, it's pretty fantastic." But this isn't the only imperfect aspect of their relationship.