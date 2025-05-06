HGTV's Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Disagreement On Camera Caused A Stir

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have faced tragedies together and come out the other side stronger for it. After more than two decades together, the HGTV stars are on the same page about a lot of things — but not everything. Like "Married to Real Estate" has faced behind-the-scenes challenges, so has Sherrod and Jackson's marriage. In a March 2025 episode, the two revealed they don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to what dogs should and shouldn't be allowed to do in their home. And fans were quick to pick sides.

Sherrod and Jackson welcomed a pup into their home in February 2022, after some convincing by their oldest daughter. "Announcing the newest member of the Jackson family!!!! Drumroll please," Sherrod captioned an Instagram post. "Serene Jackson!!! Serene is a labradoodle and the cutest dog ever. Kendall got her wish." Jackson has been losing ground to Serene ever since, especially when Sherrod sides with her. While Jackson and Sherrod have had their fair share of disagreements on TV, they tend to agree on what matters most.

Their powerful dynamics and onscreen chemistry are reflected in how fans have responded to them and their show. "They were so much fun on the show today, and nothing was forced. Great, easy conversation flow, with a lot of humor," a Reddit user raved. "That's rare when it's a first-time visit. Usually, it's a little awkward. Not at all with Egypt and Mike." Even with their dog disagreement, Jackson still seems to have made peace with it.

