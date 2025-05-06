HGTV's Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Disagreement On Camera Caused A Stir
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have faced tragedies together and come out the other side stronger for it. After more than two decades together, the HGTV stars are on the same page about a lot of things — but not everything. Like "Married to Real Estate" has faced behind-the-scenes challenges, so has Sherrod and Jackson's marriage. In a March 2025 episode, the two revealed they don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to what dogs should and shouldn't be allowed to do in their home. And fans were quick to pick sides.
Sherrod and Jackson welcomed a pup into their home in February 2022, after some convincing by their oldest daughter. "Announcing the newest member of the Jackson family!!!! Drumroll please," Sherrod captioned an Instagram post. "Serene Jackson!!! Serene is a labradoodle and the cutest dog ever. Kendall got her wish." Jackson has been losing ground to Serene ever since, especially when Sherrod sides with her. While Jackson and Sherrod have had their fair share of disagreements on TV, they tend to agree on what matters most.
Their powerful dynamics and onscreen chemistry are reflected in how fans have responded to them and their show. "They were so much fun on the show today, and nothing was forced. Great, easy conversation flow, with a lot of humor," a Reddit user raved. "That's rare when it's a first-time visit. Usually, it's a little awkward. Not at all with Egypt and Mike." Even with their dog disagreement, Jackson still seems to have made peace with it.
Dogs on furniture? Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson disagree
Mike Jackson is tired of doing laundry all day long. "In this house, the washing machine stays on and there's always bed sheets inside of there," he said in a "Married to Real Estate" clip shared on Instagram. That's not to say Egypt Sherrod loves having to deal with the chore, but she believes in the cause. "Serene jumps on everything — the sofas, the chairs —and I'm okay with animals laying on the bed. Mike is not," she explained. Jackson was clearly on the losing side, as Serene serenely lay on the couch as they argued about it.
In its post, HGTV asked followers to weigh in on the issue. And they had opinions. "Love you Egypt, but I'm with Mike," one user wrote. Plenty of others were also #TeamMike. "No dog on the sofa and definitely not on the bed," argued another. But Sherrod wasn't alone in her thinking, either. A lot of fans are all for cuddling their fur babies on the furniture. "On the bed, couch, everything," one follower gushed. Others joked that it was a losing battle. "No pets on anything but their own bed! Especially adult size one," another one said.
The third photo Sherrod included in the carousel announcing the dog's addition to the family showed Jackson shrugging while Serene sat on his lap (seen above), suggesting Jackson has been losing battles concerning the pup from the get-go. Dogs really are pros at getting what they want.