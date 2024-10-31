The Sad Truth About HGTV Star Keith Bynum

Keith Bynum has been bringing smiles to HGTV viewers' faces since "Bargain Block" first hit the airwaves back in 2021. Sadly, though, his own life hasn't always been quite so rosy. Quite the opposite, actually, as the HGTV star has been very open about the impact homophobia has had on his life.

Bynum's first experience with homophobia came when he was a foreman working in Austin, Texas. Speaking to GLAAD, he explained that he hadn't come out yet, and as such, had never really been exposed to any kind of hate. However, his job changed that. "Within the first couple of weeks, it was very clear that this was probably not going to last for me, because the homophobic remarks — and none of them were ever directed at me, because I was still closeted at the time — but the amount of very hateful things that I heard was very shocking," he recounted.

Bynum has also spoken to People about the homophobia he saw first-hand while at the job, and he told the outlet he did end up quitting because of it. That said, he also noted that it spurred him on to bring about change in the industry he so much wanted to be a part of. "I was like, 'One day I'm going to have a place and it will not matter. It will not matter what you are or who you are, nobody is going to feel like crap. That's not fair,'" he said. After moving from Texas to Colorado before eventually settling in Detroit — and becoming a very public face of the LGBTQ+ community in construction — Bynum has certainly done that, and then some.