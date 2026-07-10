The Internet Thinks Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez Are Losing Steam, But Haters Have It Wrong

Fans on social media believed a post showed that Jessica Alba and boyfriend Danny Ramirez were ready to call it quits, but it appears that was an overreaction. The "Fantastic Four" star filed for divorce in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage to Cash Warren, and was romantically linked to Ramirez later that year. There were strange things about Alba's marriage, and just over a year into dating the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor, fans believed they were already seeing red flags. On July 9, Vogue Latinoamérica posted a video of Alba in Rome with Ramirez on Instagram. The couple can be seen posing for photographers, and at one point Alba corrects how her boyfriend is standing. Ramirez looks irritated, whether with stopping to pose or with how he's being treated by Alba, as he quickly disengages once the pics are taken.

Multiple Instagram users took the clip as evidence that Alba and Ramirez's romance was on the rocks. "He looks annoyed it's not gonna last much longer," one commented. "She told him how to stand and he was not a happy hombre," another chimed in. Despite there being signs that Alba's marriage to Warren would never last, many fans were surprised to see her moving on so quickly, especially with a younger man. "He looks like her annoyed teenage son whom she forced to go to a boring adult event," a fan quipped.

While the video didn't paint a pretty picture of the couple, it also seemed taken out of context. Only a day earlier, Alba uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping the couple's trip to Italy. The first slide captures Ramirez planting a kiss on Alba's cheek while the duo lay out on a beach. Another photo shows them kissing at dinner. This isn't the first time an Alba upload staves off break-up rumors.