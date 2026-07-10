The Internet Thinks Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez Are Losing Steam, But Haters Have It Wrong
Fans on social media believed a post showed that Jessica Alba and boyfriend Danny Ramirez were ready to call it quits, but it appears that was an overreaction. The "Fantastic Four" star filed for divorce in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage to Cash Warren, and was romantically linked to Ramirez later that year. There were strange things about Alba's marriage, and just over a year into dating the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor, fans believed they were already seeing red flags. On July 9, Vogue Latinoamérica posted a video of Alba in Rome with Ramirez on Instagram. The couple can be seen posing for photographers, and at one point Alba corrects how her boyfriend is standing. Ramirez looks irritated, whether with stopping to pose or with how he's being treated by Alba, as he quickly disengages once the pics are taken.
Multiple Instagram users took the clip as evidence that Alba and Ramirez's romance was on the rocks. "He looks annoyed it's not gonna last much longer," one commented. "She told him how to stand and he was not a happy hombre," another chimed in. Despite there being signs that Alba's marriage to Warren would never last, many fans were surprised to see her moving on so quickly, especially with a younger man. "He looks like her annoyed teenage son whom she forced to go to a boring adult event," a fan quipped.
While the video didn't paint a pretty picture of the couple, it also seemed taken out of context. Only a day earlier, Alba uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping the couple's trip to Italy. The first slide captures Ramirez planting a kiss on Alba's cheek while the duo lay out on a beach. Another photo shows them kissing at dinner. This isn't the first time an Alba upload staves off break-up rumors.
Rumors of Jessica Alba's romance with another man were quickly refuted
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez had faced chatter about a potential break-up before. Earlier in the year, a rumor broke that romantically tied Alba to another man. The untold truth about Alba was that in March she was photographed in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. sitting at a card table with NFL quarterback Joe Burrow. A viral pic of the pair in Vegas was shared to X, formerly Twitter, and the accompanying tweet cheekily claimed they were dating.
That gossip turned out to be completely unfounded, as just a day before that viral tweet was posted, Alba uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping her visit to Mexico City with Ramirez. "The best week in one of my favorite cities — belly full, heart fuller," she wrote in the caption, as the post included pics of the "Sin City" actor cozying up with her beau. Ramirez further shut down any speculation about their relationship status when he also uploaded snaps of their trip to his own Instagram account. That wasn't their only foray south of the border, as early in their relationship Alba and "The Last of Us" actor were spotted in Mexico together in July 2025. With her divorce yet to be finalized at the time, the duo was not an official couple yet. Back then, a source told People that they were "very new" but were "having a good time together."
Besides a harmless photo taken of Alba gambling alongside Burrows, there was little evidence that her romance with Ramirez had faded. A month before going to Mexico, the pair visited Miami together. The Honest Company founder also posted pics of that getaway to Instagram, and snuck in a flick of Ramirez hugging and kissing her as she snapped the picture. As Alba and Ramirez continue to upload happy moments of their relationship, the internet naysayers lose arguments against their joined happiness.