All The Red Flags That Hinted Jessica Alba And Cash Warren's Marriage Would Never Last

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's long, strange marriage of 16 years is reportedly over. According to a January 8, 2025 report by TMZ, the couple of nearly two decades is gearing up to file for divorce, though the reason for the split remains under wraps. Honestly, though, anyone paying attention probably isn't shocked — these two have been dropping hints of trouble in paradise for a while now, just like many of the other celebrity couples we can't see lasting in 2025.

Alba and Warren met in 2004 on the set of "Fantastic Four," where Alba played Sue Storm and Warren worked as a director's assistant. They started as friends before their connection blossomed into something deeper. Interestingly, Alba had never been a fan of dating, but meeting Warren changed everything. "I was not good at dating, I didn't know how to do it, all of it, I was just weird, insecure," Alba said in a "Works For Us" podcast appearance. "And so with Cash, it was the first time I met someone and I felt like — I called my best friend actually the day I met Cash ... and I was like, 'It's so weird, I feel like I've met this guy before named Cash and I feel like I'm just going to know him for the rest of my life. It just feels comfortable. ... It feels like family.'" And they did eventually build a family with three kids — Hayes, Haven, and Alba's lookalike daughter Honor — and seemed to have it all.

Or so it seemed. The pair was reportedly spotted without their wedding rings — a clear sign that their marriage was on the rocks. But to anyone paying close attention, it's hardly the first indication that they were headed to splitsville. Red flags and rocky moments were sprinkled throughout their marriage, making the news of their split feel more inevitable than shocking.