Celeb Relationships We Can't See Lasting In 2025
Celebs whose relationships were on shaky ground in 2024 might decide to weather the dismal winter months with their significant others to avoid being single during cuffing season. But post-Valentine's Day 2025, when spring is on the horizon, perhaps they will cut their current partners loose and start searching for greener pastures.
A handful of famous couples almost survived until the New Year but faltered right before the finish line. Rumors that Barry Keoghan cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with Breckie Hill came close on the heels of their December 2024 breakup news, but Hill denied them in a TikTok video. Then there's on-again, off-again couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who had one of the most brutal celebrity breakups of the year — less than a month after they announced Fox's pregnancy, it was reported that they had called it quits.
In the political realm, Donald Trump Jr. delivered a gut-punch to Kimberly Guilfoyle by stepping out with his rumored mistress, Bettina Anderson. The latter also shared a photo of a birthday card from Trump on her Instagram Story (via the Daily Beast) that read, "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect ... Happy Birthday!" For the record, Trump is almost 10 years older than Anderson. That level of negging would have "The Pickup Artist" star Mystery stroking his soul patch in admiration — and it also earns their fledging relationship an honorable mention on this watchlist of romances at risk of imploding in 2025.
Would anyone mourn the Wicked romance of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater?
If the Scarecrow only had a brain, he might foresee Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater finding themselves "holding space" in their hearts for new loves in 2024. The "Wicked" costars' relationship got off to a messy start in 2023 when they both separated from their spouses that July. Skeptics found the timing of the splits highly suspicious, and Slater's ex, Lilly Jay, fanned the flames by slamming Grande. "[Ariana's] the story, really. Not a girl's girl. My family is just collateral damage," she told Page Six. Less than a year before their separation, she and Slater had welcomed a son together.
Despite some sources insisting that Grande and Slater's relationship began after their marriages fell apart, the pair wasn't exactly "Popular." On the "Zach Sang Show," Grande seemingly addressed the rampant infidelity speculation. "There's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you," she said.
Regardless of the validity of internet naysayers' beliefs, it can't be easy to live with a love story that starts with having a homewrecker narrative thrust upon you. The promotional tour for "Wicked" also ensured that Grande and Slater would be spending a lot of time together, but now other projects could pull them apart. In their separate spheres, one — or both — of them might decide that they want a chance at embarking on a romance that so many people won't view as "Something Bad."
Why entering the MAGA-verse might threaten Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage
When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided to back Donald Trump, it seemed like a move that could put his marriage to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines in jeopardy. In August 2024, RFK Jr. even admitted to TMZ that his wife was no fan of the man. "The idea of me supporting Donald Trump as president was just ... something that she would have never imagined," he explained. But differing political viewpoints wouldn't be the only test their marriage would face.
After profiling RFK Jr. for New York magazine, reporter Olivia Nuzzi admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with him. Their affair was reportedly digital in nature; according to a Daily Beast source, RFK Jr. had boasted about receiving sexy photos from Nuzzi. In the fallout from the scandal, Nuzzi lost her job and her fiancé, journalist Ryan Lizza, who claimed that RFK Jr. had told Nuzzi he wanted to get her pregnant.
Meanwhile, Hines stood by her man, and RFK Jr. received a job offer: the Trump administration's Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. This is what could really put those "in sickness and in health" vows to the test. The gig would require spending a lot of time away from Hines, and RFK Jr. might mingle frequently with the attractive guests that frequent Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. He's already demonstrated an openness to being romantically involved with someone else (allegedly), and RFK Jr. has also been posting a lot of shirtless thirst traps on social media.
Kody Brown might be too much for one wife to handle
While the great exodus of Kody Brown's wives saw his spouse count dwindle from four down to one, the red flags in the "Sister Wives" star's marriage to Robyn Brown just kept increasing. His first wife to leave the fold, Christine Brown, said Robyn is Kody's favorite wife, a view many fans seem to share. But they're mistaken if they believe Robyn is happy about being the last wife standing.
In an October 2024 episode of "Sister Wives," Robyn expressed deep sadness over being forced to accept a monogamous marriage. "This isn't what I envisioned my life to be," she said (via People). "I always wanted to live a plural marriage." As for Kody, he seems resigned to a life with one wife, having accepted that his previous marital situation was a monumental failure.
In other words, Robyn will have to walk away if she wants a happy polygamist hubby and a cadre of sister wives. Otherwise, she'll be stuck dealing with Kody's drama all by herself, and it sounds like this is a tall order. "We're probably doing the worst we've ever done in our marriage. It's been tough," she said in another Season 19 episode (via E! News). She also expressed concern that her sulky spouse will keep making things worse, adding, "I'm having to consistently make sure that he's not sabotaging our relationship." Meanwhile, fans might be getting tired of watching the Browns' incessant bellyaching about the state of their union, and what better way to shake things up on the show than by splitting up?
What could spell doom for Dune star Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?
A makeup mogul whose claims to fame includes popularizing lip filler doesn't seem like the ideal match for an Oscar-nominated thespian, no matter how pure your imagination is. However, Kylie Jenner's relationship with "Wonka" star Timothée Chalamet just kept chugging along in 2024. They reportedly decided to prioritize privacy, with a source telling People, "Kylie is protective of the relationship." In other words, she desperately wanted to avoid exposing her A-list boyfriend to the Kar-Jenner circus.
If Jenner and Chalamet get too caught up in keeping their relationship private, it might backfire. Planning what they do around whether they'll be seen together could become tedious while preventing them from doing certain things as a couple. "Timothée didn't like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes," an insider told the Daily Mail of the pair's rare public outing in January 2024. After that failed experiment, how long will Kylie accept purportedly being treated like she's too much of a distraction?
Another potential problem is a certain meddlesome momager who might be what ultimately makes this relationship go the way of a spoiled child inside a whimsical chocolate factory. "Kris [Jenner] would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere — but Kylie is making sure to fight this," said the Daily Mail source. Getting on Kris' bad side is always a risky move, and since Chalamet definitely won't be appearing on "The Kardashians," she has reportedly concocted a devious plan to drum up ratings: featuring Kylie's ex Travis Scott on the show. "Kris doesn't seem to care it will stress out Kylie or cause drama in her relationship with Timothée," a source told Life & Style.
Maybe T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance wasn't worth their careers
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach didn't just lose their jobs at "GMA" when their clandestine romance was exposed in 2022; their reps also took a hit because they were both married to other people at the time. The pair launched a podcast called "Amy & T.J." and tried to use their new platform to set the record straight, insisting during its premiere episode that they had already separated from their respective partners before they started dating. But the damage was done, and there will likely always be naysayers who question their narrative.
The former "GMA3" cohosts began treating "Amy & T.J." like an ongoing conversation with a marriage counselor by regularly discussing their relationship woes. They kicked off 2024 by airing some grievances about one another during a rough patch. Robach's voice shook as she told Holmes, "I have felt extremely disconnected from you." She bemoaned his tendency to give her the cold shoulder when he's having a crummy day, and he told her he doesn't like the way she responds when he does open up. "I get continuously frustrated by being taken to task," he said. Their convo rang so many alarm bells for listeners that the couple later took to social media to assure fans that they were still a couple.
The pair's communication issues hadn't improved by October 2024, when Robach complained about Holmes taking everything she says too literally during their fights. "That annoys me because I feel like you are doing it on purpose," she told him on their podcast. If their relationship doesn't survive the entirety of 2025, at least some good came from it: Their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, started dating.
Donald Trump might decide he wants a more present first lady
Before Donald Trump could assume office for the second time, he was already an international joke. In December 2024, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk tweeted a video of himself and French President Emmanuel Macron mocking the American's overly aggressive handshakes. The last thing Donald Trump needs is something else for the world to laugh at, such as the humiliation of being married to a first lady who is never around.
According to CNN sources, Melania plans on spending little time at the White House during her husband's second presidential term. But what if this doesn't fly with Donald Trump? He's been known to surround himself with Melania clones, such as his deputy communications director Margo Martin, which could indicate that he was feeling his wife's absence during his campaign. Image is clearly important to the showman, and he might decide that he wants a more present first lady — one who doesn't provide late-night hosts with endless fodder about how she can't stand to be around him.
As for Melania, now that Barron Trump is an adult, she needs to find something else to preoccupy herself with besides her son's life. So, why not have an exciting fling or two as a divorcee who is no longer feeling pressure to play a role she seemingly doesn't want?
At least there will be more chicken in the sea for Jessica Simpson
Reality cameras captured the early years of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey's marriage for their series, "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica," including the memorable moment Simpson asked Lachey if Chicken of the Sea tuna is chicken. While she seemed happy hamming it up with her then-hubby about canned meat in front of a camera crew, she wrote in her memoir, "Open Book" (via People), "When it came time to being alone, we weren't great at it anymore." She filed for divorce in 2005, and she didn't invite reality cameras into her life when she married former NFL pro Eric Johnson in 2014.
A decade later, there was a flurry of reports about their marriage being in trouble. After Johnson and Simpson were both spied without their wedding rings, Us Weekly reported that the couple was no longer living under the same roof. "[They're] trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids' lives as much as possible," an insider told the magazine in November 2024. That same month, TMZ reported that a member of Simpson's camp had told a divorce attorney that the singer was having marriage issues.
People also spoke to a source who said, "Jess and Eric very much live separate lives." The insider added that Simpson was busy trying to revive her music career. Perhaps the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer reached the same realization she did when she pulled the plug on her marriage to Lachey. She told Glamour in 2009, "Things happen and people grow apart."
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's bonding could cause a breakup
One of the biggest celebrity splits of 2024 was the second coming of the Bennifer collapse. During his brief time as Mr. From the Block, Ben Affleck found himself juggling two Jennifers; while he was trying (and apparently failing) to adjust to his new life with Jennifer Lopez, he was continuing to co-parent the three children he shares with Jennifer Garner. Affleck and the "Alias" alum appeared to grow chummier after his split from J. Lo, with the pair even spending Thanksgiving 2024 together at Midnight Mission, where they served food to the homeless. At one point, Affleck was photographed nearly brushing Garner's ear with his lips as he leaned down to speak to her. The following month, Garner was spied seated beside her ex-husband inside his car.
According to a source who spoke to Life & Style, Affleck and Garner's heartwarming uncoupled alliance even had some in their inner circles imagining the unthinkable. "It has some friends asking if they could be on their way to getting back together," the insider claimed.
But for this tabloid dream scenario to happen, Garner would have to split from her business exec boyfriend John Miller, whom she's been dating since 2018. In June 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Miller was growing frustrated with the level of Garner's involvement in her ex's life. "Of course it bothers John that Jen is so hyper focused on her ex-husband," a source dished.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance might be too high school
It might not bode well for Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce that she describes their relationship as "so high school" when teen romances are usually fleeting. Her songs that reference the tight end also seem to lack the depth of feeling that some of her tracks about her exes are brimming with.
Swift was working on "Reputation" at the start of her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, who inspired lyrics such as this one from "End Game:" "I can't let you go, your hand print's on my soul." And while she crowned Alwyn the king of her heart, she portrayed Kelce more like a former prom king who never matured. "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto," she sings in "So High School."
As Kelce looks to his future beyond football, his aspirations might also be a warning sign. In June 2023, he told Vanity Fair that his goal was to become a celebrity off the field. Three months later, Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, and he was on his way to accomplishing that goal. Ryan Murphy later cast him on the series, "Grotesquerie," and he scored a gig hosting the game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" Now that he's gained fame, it's entirely possible he'll become so busy that he simply won't have time for a serious relationship. Meanwhile, the novelty of dating someone so unlike her exes, who are usually fellow creatives, might wear off for Swift, so fans could get to see how many football references she can cram into a breakup album.
Jealousy is a big red flag in Jana Kramer's relationship
With two failed marriages under her belt, "One Tree Hill" star Jana Kramer might just be one of those unfortunate souls with a broken picker. Still, you have to admire her tenacity; she didn't give up on love even after hubby number two, Mike Caussin, cheated on her numerous times. They divorced in 2021, and Kramer married former professional soccer player Allan Russell in July 2024.
But Russell doesn't seem to have the healthiest view of Kramer's career. In a December 2024 episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, he revealed that he would forbid her from accepting roles that required her to film sex scenes. "There's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that," he told her. And if Kramer did accept such a role, he would interfere with her career in a manner that might damage her reputation and make it difficult for her to get hired in the future. "I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, 'You need to change that scene,'" he said. Kramer tried to argue that intimate scenes are just work (and not at all enjoyable to film), but he wouldn't hear it.
Kramer told Us Weekly Russell also wasn't very supportive when he saw how excited she was to get cast on "The Masked Singer." She had to explain the concept of the show to him, which didn't result in him sharing her enthusiasm. "He's like, 'And you wanna do that?'" she recalled. In 2025, Kramer might have to decide what she values more: her career or this particular marriage.