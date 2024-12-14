Celeb Relationships We Can't See Lasting In 2025

Celebs whose relationships were on shaky ground in 2024 might decide to weather the dismal winter months with their significant others to avoid being single during cuffing season. But post-Valentine's Day 2025, when spring is on the horizon, perhaps they will cut their current partners loose and start searching for greener pastures.

A handful of famous couples almost survived until the New Year but faltered right before the finish line. Rumors that Barry Keoghan cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with Breckie Hill came close on the heels of their December 2024 breakup news, but Hill denied them in a TikTok video. Then there's on-again, off-again couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who had one of the most brutal celebrity breakups of the year — less than a month after they announced Fox's pregnancy, it was reported that they had called it quits.

In the political realm, Donald Trump Jr. delivered a gut-punch to Kimberly Guilfoyle by stepping out with his rumored mistress, Bettina Anderson. The latter also shared a photo of a birthday card from Trump on her Instagram Story (via the Daily Beast) that read, "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect ... Happy Birthday!" For the record, Trump is almost 10 years older than Anderson. That level of negging would have "The Pickup Artist" star Mystery stroking his soul patch in admiration — and it also earns their fledging relationship an honorable mention on this watchlist of romances at risk of imploding in 2025.