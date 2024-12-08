Times RFK Jr.'s Surprisingly Ripped Body Caused A Stir

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, his views on everything from childhood vaccines to the use of fluoride in public water systems to the COVID-19 pandemic have afforded him many sworn enemies and the label of a conspiracy theorist. In August 2024, after bowing out of the 2024 presidential campaign and throwing his weight behind Donald Trump, even members of his famous family penned a joint statement, wherein they denounced the move, referring to it as a "betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear" (via NBC News).

RFK Jr.'s physique has also gotten everyone talking. "We all need to stay in good shape, and that's important for not just ourselves, our individual lives, our satisfaction, our relationships with our family, but it's also important for our country," he declared in a video for his Kennedy '24 campaign. To be fair, however, the politician is more than just in shape. He's ripped! Alas, that same ripped body has caused quite a stir more than a few times.