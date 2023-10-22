What JFK's Look-Alike Grandson Jack Schlossberg Really Does For A Living

Throughout American history, only a handful of high-profile families have made a massive impact on pop culture. One of those select familial groups is the Kennedys. Coming into prominence in the 1920s, the family of nine was all the world could discuss in the 1960s due to the charismatic John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th president of the United States. While his life was tragically cut short after his assassination in 1963, his legacy has lived on with his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg. Born in 1993, the sole grandchild of the late president has made an effort to create his own unique path in the public eye, even opting out of going to his grandfather's alma mater, Harvard, for Yale. "Jack wants to be judged on his own merit and not be viewed as a Kennedy... He wants to chart his own path," a friend of Jack told The New York Post in 2013.

While the environmental activist has expressed an interest in making an impact outside of the Kennedy name, he has hinted at a political future. "I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of, but I'm still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned," he revealed on the "Today" show in 2017. So, what exactly does Jack do for a living? Join us as we take a deeper look into his life and what the charismatic Kennedy offspring is pursuing.