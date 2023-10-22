What JFK's Look-Alike Grandson Jack Schlossberg Really Does For A Living
Throughout American history, only a handful of high-profile families have made a massive impact on pop culture. One of those select familial groups is the Kennedys. Coming into prominence in the 1920s, the family of nine was all the world could discuss in the 1960s due to the charismatic John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th president of the United States. While his life was tragically cut short after his assassination in 1963, his legacy has lived on with his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg. Born in 1993, the sole grandchild of the late president has made an effort to create his own unique path in the public eye, even opting out of going to his grandfather's alma mater, Harvard, for Yale. "Jack wants to be judged on his own merit and not be viewed as a Kennedy... He wants to chart his own path," a friend of Jack told The New York Post in 2013.
While the environmental activist has expressed an interest in making an impact outside of the Kennedy name, he has hinted at a political future. "I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of, but I'm still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned," he revealed on the "Today" show in 2017. So, what exactly does Jack do for a living? Join us as we take a deeper look into his life and what the charismatic Kennedy offspring is pursuing.
Jack Schlossberg is on track to become a lawyer
As the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, many pop culture enthusiasts have assumed that Jack Schlossberg would immediately go into politics. While the young public figure hasn't shut down the possibility, he currently has his sights set on becoming a lawyer. In 2017, he began his law journey at Harvard Law School. In an interview with Boston.com, he described his experience at the prestigious university as tough yet rewarding. "I'm lucky to be here. It's a really difficult, intense experience. But I know so much more than I did the day before I got to law school, so that's a cool feeling," he explained. "I don't have a life, but that's what I signed up for."
In 2022, after four long years of work, Schlossberg was awarded his law degree and an MBA from Harvard Business School, which he celebrated with cupcakes while wearing a shirt that said "JDMBALFG," a reference to his dual degrees, per the Daily Mail. Following his monumental achievement, the Yale graduate took another huge step in his law journey by passing the New York State Bar. "TFW passed the bar –– Jake Cyborg, Esq !" he announced on Instagram in April. He also included a screenshot of his "certified notice" from the New York State Board of Law Examiners. As of this writing, Schlossberg hasn't revealed if he has joined or created a law firm, but it's safe to say that his future as a practicing attorney is not far behind.
Jack Schlossberg might pursue a future in politics thanks to Barack Obama
While Jack Schlossberg has set his sights on a career in law, he still has a deep love for politics, which he has attributed to former President Barack Obama. While interviewing the beloved political figure in 2017, the Harvard Law alum revealed: "I honestly love politics because of you. You inspired me to learn about my own family and connect with that." Schlossberg delivered additional praise for Obama while presenting him with the JFK Profile in Courage award that same year. "Without Barack Obama, I might still be sitting on my couch, eating Doritos and watching sports," he exclaimed. "He showed me and my generation what is possible from our politics and gave us a new standard of political courage to guide us going forward."
Even though Schlossberg has yet to pursue a political career formally, he has used his platform to speak out against problematic politicians like Robert F. Kennedy Jr and his presidential aspirations. In July, the Yale graduate slammed his cousin for using his candidacy to spout conspiracy theories, describing it as embarrassing. "I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president," he said in an Instagram video. "What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let's not be distracted again by somebody's vanity project."