Inside The Rumors Barry Keoghan Cheated On Sabrina Carpenter With Breckie Hill

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have (once again) split up, according to a People source who claimed, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break." First linked in December 2023, Oscar-nominated Keoghan and pop star Carpenter have been at the center of plenty of rumors before, especially around the time Carpenter set off on her seven-month-long "Short n' Sweet Tour" back in September. However, the two continued to appear together at various stops, including North Carolina and Virginia back in late October.

This time, though, there's a DeuxMoi blind item (via Page Six) suggesting that this separation may be much more definitive than the others. "It appears that this A-list singer who's having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend are done for good," it reads. The reason, per this anonymous submission? "On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in [Los Angeles], he was busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous [TikTok] influencer." Fans were quick to link the item to Keoghan, Carpenter, and none other than Breckie Hill: a 21-year-old TikTok star with over 4.3 million followers on the platform.