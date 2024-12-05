Inside The Rumors Barry Keoghan Cheated On Sabrina Carpenter With Breckie Hill
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have (once again) split up, according to a People source who claimed, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break." First linked in December 2023, Oscar-nominated Keoghan and pop star Carpenter have been at the center of plenty of rumors before, especially around the time Carpenter set off on her seven-month-long "Short n' Sweet Tour" back in September. However, the two continued to appear together at various stops, including North Carolina and Virginia back in late October.
This time, though, there's a DeuxMoi blind item (via Page Six) suggesting that this separation may be much more definitive than the others. "It appears that this A-list singer who's having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend are done for good," it reads. The reason, per this anonymous submission? "On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in [Los Angeles], he was busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous [TikTok] influencer." Fans were quick to link the item to Keoghan, Carpenter, and none other than Breckie Hill: a 21-year-old TikTok star with over 4.3 million followers on the platform.
TikTok star Breckie Hill leaned into the rumors on her social media
Breckie Hill's social media activity around Sabrina Carpenter's Los Angeles tour dates looks a lot more suspicious now ... especially after she blatantly reposted a TikTok video talking about the rumor that Barry Keoghan cheated on Carpenter with her. While Carpenter headlined shows at The Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Hill posted Snapchats from a steakhouse near the San Vicente Bungalows mentioned in the blind. She added photos reviewing various drinks with cheeky captions alluding to Keoghan, including "margarita: kinda salty" — a possible nod to his movie "Saltburn" — and a drink called "blackberry smash," which was perhaps meant to bring to mind his first name (via Daily Mail).
@foundsheyou
Trouble in paradise, it has been confirmed Barry cheated on Sabrina with TikTok Influencer @Breckie Hill when Sabrina was wrapping up her last show dates in California on her Short N Sweet Tour. Instead of attending the show Barry was seen out in public with the influencer. @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina @Barry Keoghan #sabrinacarpenter #sabrinacarpenteredit #holidays #couple #barrykeoghan #breckiehill #brycehall #pop #popculture #shortnsweet #bedchem #bedchemsabrinacarpenter #foryoupage #fyp
Of course, until we see pictures or videos of Keoghan with Hill, it's very possible she's simply leaning into the rumors to boost her own social media clout. Nevertheless, Hill's TikTok reposts and suggestive captions have continued to stoke the fire even more among fans and sleuths alike. One thing we can know for certain, however: Keoghan and Carpenter's love life has been rocky for quite a while, including multiple breaks throughout. Given the lyrics to Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" and Keoghan's appearance in the music video for the song, it's not hard to speculate about the singer's complicated feelings she's harbored toward her now-ex for months now.