Red Flags Sister Wives Star Kody Brown's Marriage To Robyn Won't Last

After Kody Brown's wives — Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown — left the marriage, his relationship with Robyn Brown was left incomplete. "We are not recovering from this. I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did. That's an understatement. But we've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same," Kody told People in 2023. He went on to say, "It's challenged my purpose. For three years here, I had an idea during this time about what my purpose moves on to, but I'm still stuck in this place of sadness and regret."

Despite the other wives leaving, "Sister Wives" is still going strong, with the cameras following Kody and Robyn's strained marriage, as well as the aftermath of his divorces. "We're probably doing the worst we've ever done in our marriage. It's been tough. It's been tough between us. He doesn't know who to blame, himself or one of the other wives," Robyn shared during the Season 19 premiere. She added that Kody's issues stem from feeling rejected by his previous three wives and admitted, "I'm on my toes. I'm having to consistently make sure that he's not sabotaging our relationship."