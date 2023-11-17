Sister Wives' Christine Brown Admits Moving On From Kody Wasn't Easy

In November 2021, something occurred in the "Sister Wives" family that many thought was unthinkable: Christine Brown, Kody Brown's third wife, announced that she was leaving him after more than 25 years of marriage. Her decision marked the first departure from their polygamist dynamic and subsequently triggered shocking exits by two other sister wives, Meri and Janelle. Presently, only Robyn Brown, Kody's sole legal wife, has opted to stay in the marriage.

While their union was never official, Christine dedicated 27 years to Kody and raised six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and Paedon. Warning signs that signaled the demise of their union dated back to 2011 when Christine confessed on their TLC show that she no longer felt special. A few years later, the former couple tried their hand at marriage counseling, where Christine admitted that she was hanging by a thread. "I've reached a point where almost every day is hard," she said. Their marriage never fully recovered, and in early 2021, Christine confessed that they stopped being intimate. Adding to the strain, Kody even told her he no longer found her attractive. But the final straw was when Kody refused to accompany her to New Jersey for their daughter Ysabel's surgery. "He broke my little girl's heart," Christine told People.

Christine never regretted leaving Kody, telling a fan she was finally happy. "I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did," she said on a Cameo video. But even though she was better off without him, finding love again proved to be a challenge.