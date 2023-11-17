Sister Wives' Christine Brown Admits Moving On From Kody Wasn't Easy
In November 2021, something occurred in the "Sister Wives" family that many thought was unthinkable: Christine Brown, Kody Brown's third wife, announced that she was leaving him after more than 25 years of marriage. Her decision marked the first departure from their polygamist dynamic and subsequently triggered shocking exits by two other sister wives, Meri and Janelle. Presently, only Robyn Brown, Kody's sole legal wife, has opted to stay in the marriage.
While their union was never official, Christine dedicated 27 years to Kody and raised six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and Paedon. Warning signs that signaled the demise of their union dated back to 2011 when Christine confessed on their TLC show that she no longer felt special. A few years later, the former couple tried their hand at marriage counseling, where Christine admitted that she was hanging by a thread. "I've reached a point where almost every day is hard," she said. Their marriage never fully recovered, and in early 2021, Christine confessed that they stopped being intimate. Adding to the strain, Kody even told her he no longer found her attractive. But the final straw was when Kody refused to accompany her to New Jersey for their daughter Ysabel's surgery. "He broke my little girl's heart," Christine told People.
Christine never regretted leaving Kody, telling a fan she was finally happy. "I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did," she said on a Cameo video. But even though she was better off without him, finding love again proved to be a challenge.
Re-entering the dating pool was tough for Christine
It wasn't until January 2023 that Christine Brown felt confident enough to start dating again. She made the exciting announcement on her Instagram page, telling fans she was keen on meeting someone over the Internet. "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" she wrote.
Opening up about the complexities of re-entering the dating world, Christine later admitted on "Sister Wives" that her limited romantic past made the experience all the more challenging. She confessed that Kody Brown was "the first boy I kissed and it was after we were married." She also shared that it was difficult to find her footing in the dating realm and couldn't figure out how to approach it all together, especially since her past was marred with drama. "I think dating sounds like fun. It's been frustrating. But it's not like I go out that much too. And how do I be public like that?" she added. "Everyone comes with a history and mine's really complicated."
But despite her reservations, Christine had a clear idea of what she wanted in her next romantic partner. "I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," she told People. "I will be a monogamist from here on out."
Christine eventually found her match
Christine Brown tried various avenues to find the one for her, sharing that she had hired a matchmaker to increase her chances of finding a suitable man. In a confessional on "Sister Wives," she said: "I told my matchmaker everything — from being public to being a polygamist to leaving [Kody Brown], to my kids. They might as well know everything. They might as well and then they can kind of pick and choose what [they] think would be a good thing to start with."
Fortunately, it didn't take long for Christine to meet the love of her life. In February 2023, she announced she was dating someone new: David Woolley. They apparently met on Stir, a dating site focused on single parents. "I messaged him first and then he responded," Brown shared with People. "And at one point he said he liked camping and I was like, 'That's not going to work for me then.'" But she decided to give it a go anyway, and when they clicked, she canceled the other dates she had scheduled. By April 2023, they were engaged, and six months later, they tied the knot.
It was a whirlwind romance, but Christine said they were perfect together. "David is just home," she told the outlet. "I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We're a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn't even matter. Being married together just solidifies us together."