Bizarre Rules Kody Brown Made The Sister Wives Follow

It's his way or the freeway for Kody Brown. The polygamous autocrat enforced strict rules on his "Sister Wives" to ensure they submitted to his will and catered to his every whim, whether they liked it or not. Unfortunately for Kody, three of the four didn't, and one by one, they jumped ship, resulting in his plural becoming single.

Kody claims he's changed since the marital mutiny, which was kicked off by Christine Brown announcing their 25-year union was over in November 2021. "The decision was a long time coming," she explained in a Cameo video. "And I feel like a much better person." Up next was another "spiritual wife." Janelle Brown confirmed she'd split from Kody after decades together in a December 2022 "Sister Wives: One On One" special.

Meri Brown was last to board the train to Singleville. "I value the relationship I had, and I look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness, and power," she shared on Instagram. Meri was the OG wife and first addition to Kody's spousal collection. They walked down the aisle in April 1990 and divorced in September 2014. Kody married Robyn Brown three months later. Following Meri's departure, Robyn became the lucky last wife still married to Kody. Given his suffocating control issues and the strict rules he made the "Sister Wives" follow, some wonder why it took Christine, Janelle, and Meri so long to wave goodbye and why Robyn remained. We're checking out some of them.