Sister Wives' Kody Brown Has A Changed View About Marriage Now

TLC's reality series "Sister Wives" challenged our views on what a marriage should look like. Part of the reason why it became such a hit was because it showed the unconventional dynamic of a plural marriage, giving viewers an intimate glimpse of the inner workings of polygamy, courtesy of the Brown family. Ironically, after the majority of family patriarch Kody Brown's wives had left him, it seems like his view on the concept of polygamy did a complete 180.

It may come as a surprise to discover that Kody did not grow up in a polygamist family. In fact, it wasn't until much later that he was introduced to the practice. When he finally embraced polygamy, he ended up married to four wives, with whom he welcomed 18 children. Initially, everything about the Browns appeared fine and dandy until the show exposed the cracks in their plural marriage and revealed the difficulties of maintaining multiple relationships. In November 2021, Kody's wives started leaving him, with Christine chalking it up to blatant favoritism. Janelle and Meri soon followed suit, and presently, Kody is left with Robyn, his only legal wife.

The toppling down of his marriages to three of his wives prompted Kody to question if polygamy was even worth it. And now, it seems that the reality star has completely abandoned any intention of entering another marriage, a departure from his once strong stance about the practice.