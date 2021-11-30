Jessica Alba's Daughter Is Growing Up To Look Exactly Like The Star

When it comes to celebrity moms and their daughters, one thing is for sure: the genetics are strong. From Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon to Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, these mother-daughter duos will have you doing a double-take. Another celebrity that has a lookalike daughter is Jessica Alba. The Honest Company founder has three children with Cash Warren — daughters Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and son Hayes Alba Warren — and Honor has caught fans by surprise with how fast she's grown.

According to People, Alba gave birth to Honor on June 7, 2008, and has documented her parenting journey along the way. In June, Alba celebrated her eldest daughter's transition into teenage-dom with a tribute on Instagram, writing, "My teenager!!!! This is 13!..You have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I'm just so proud of you."

Clearly, Alba is loving seeing her first child grow up, but she's not the only one. In Alba's latest social media post, fans have remarked that Honor is growing up to look exactly like her.