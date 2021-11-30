Jessica Alba's Daughter Is Growing Up To Look Exactly Like The Star
When it comes to celebrity moms and their daughters, one thing is for sure: the genetics are strong. From Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon to Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford, these mother-daughter duos will have you doing a double-take. Another celebrity that has a lookalike daughter is Jessica Alba. The Honest Company founder has three children with Cash Warren — daughters Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and son Hayes Alba Warren — and Honor has caught fans by surprise with how fast she's grown.
According to People, Alba gave birth to Honor on June 7, 2008, and has documented her parenting journey along the way. In June, Alba celebrated her eldest daughter's transition into teenage-dom with a tribute on Instagram, writing, "My teenager!!!! This is 13!..You have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I'm just so proud of you."
Clearly, Alba is loving seeing her first child grow up, but she's not the only one. In Alba's latest social media post, fans have remarked that Honor is growing up to look exactly like her.
Jessica Alba's daughter shows off resemblance with matching haircuts
On November 29, Jessica Alba posted a series of Thanksgiving snaps that made the internet take a double look of her and her eldest daughter, Honor Marie. "#photodump from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties @kellysawyer @jpatricof #grateful #thankful #blessed," she captioned the Instagram carousel of photos.
In the first picture, Alba and Honor are side-by-side as they pose in their maxi dresses. However, their resemblance didn't stop there, as they both had matching dark bob haircuts in the photo. Joining in on the picture was Alba's husband, Cash Warren, who sat next to daughter Haven and son Hayes. Followers took to the comments to celebrate their family while noting Honor's resemblance to her mother. One user wrote, "A wonderful family photo-portrait Jessica." Another user added, "The girls look like they mama."
Alba, for her part, has placed less emphasis on Honor's resemblance to her and more on how they communicate, telling Katherine Schwarznegger on her Instagram Live Series "BDA (Before, During & After) Baby" in July that she is actively focused on better parenting. "I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn't know how to communicate with me ... So I didn't want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together," she said. We can't wait for more family photos!