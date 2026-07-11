Matt Lauer Reportedy Seeks Savannah Guthrie Reunion, Nancy 'Put Everything In Perspective'

From 2012 to 2017, Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie worked together on "Today." Despite building a close friendship, their relationship changed in 2017 after Lauer was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by an NBC News employee. Lauer was fired from "Today" and has largely remained out of the public eye since. Then, in February 2026, Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was abducted, and as of July 11, 2026, the investigation remains ongoing. Nancy's whereabouts are still unknown and no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

It's no secret that 2026 has been incredibly challenging for Savannah and her family — and according to a report, one person from her past is hoping to reconnect: Lauer. A source told the Globe that the former "Today" anchor was "shaken" by what happened to Nancy. "It's put everything in perspective and is shining such a light on how precious life is," the source said. Lauer wants to help in "some way" and plans on reaching out to his former colleague. While it's unclear whether that reported outreach ever happened, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if Lauer and Savannah did reconnect, considering the two crossed paths in 2023 and were reportedly cordial.