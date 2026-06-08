Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Three-Word Plea As Mom Nancy Remains Missing
Savannah Guthrie crushed her fans' hearts with a three-word plea for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for over four months. Taking to her Instagram stories on June 7, the "Today" alum posted a photo of a scene featuring Jesus ascending into heaven, alongside the words, "Bring her home." Her message was likely alluding to the prevalent theory among authorities that Nancy was kidnapped from her home. After all, Savannah used that exact phrase to caption her February 2026 Instagram video, where she and her siblings attempted to speak to the hearts of whoever might have abducted the 84-year-old woman.
Savannah's latest post came one day before she opened up about how she's been handling her mother's absence, during a guest stint on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle."
"I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home," she said during the broadcast. "And I'm grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place." She continued, "Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together. I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy. And if you don't believe it, just watch me."
Savannah Guthrie may be relying on her faith amid her mom's disappearance
According to People, June 7 marked the second time that Savannah Guthrie, who is going through a devastating tragedy, has posted this specific biblical image, suggesting that it holds spiritual significance to her. This is unsurprising, given the importance Savannah, who identifies as a Christian, has placed on her faith. The media personality even published a collection of faith-based essays titled "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" in 2024. And while promoting the project, she opened up about the role faith plays in her life. "It's what makes me tick. It's what makes me joyful. It's what helps me navigate the world and stresses and disappointments and fears," she told Today.
Savannah was also quite open about the lingering questions she has about her spirituality when speaking with Publisher's Weekly. In fact, those questions inspired one of the essays in her book. "Some questions of faith — why does God permit suffering? Why is there evil in this world? Why do bad things happen to decent people? — are so difficult they're intractable," she said in February 2024. "I guess that's why no one in all of time has ever come up with a satisfactory answer." She continued, "I felt like I couldn't ignore these questions, nor could I really answer them." The heartbreaking disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has, no doubt, inspired more questions.