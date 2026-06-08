Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Three-Word Plea As Mom Nancy Remains Missing

Savannah Guthrie crushed her fans' hearts with a three-word plea for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for over four months. Taking to her Instagram stories on June 7, the "Today" alum posted a photo of a scene featuring Jesus ascending into heaven, alongside the words, "Bring her home." Her message was likely alluding to the prevalent theory among authorities that Nancy was kidnapped from her home. After all, Savannah used that exact phrase to caption her February 2026 Instagram video, where she and her siblings attempted to speak to the hearts of whoever might have abducted the 84-year-old woman.

savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah's latest post came one day before she opened up about how she's been handling her mother's absence, during a guest stint on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle."

"I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home," she said during the broadcast. "And I'm grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place." She continued, "Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together. I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy. And if you don't believe it, just watch me."