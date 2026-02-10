The Tragedy Of Today Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Life Is So Sad

Savannah Guthrie is best known as an anchor on NBC's "Today" show. But behind that familiar face lies a life that quietly carried more than its share of heartbreak. Guthrie was born in December 1971 in Melbourne, Australia, where her father, Charles Guthrie, was stationed for work. Her family, including her older sister, Annie Guthrie, and older brother, Charles "Camron" Guthrie, moved to the States, purchasing property in Arizona when Savannah was 2 years old. Prior to her success in the news and entertainment industry, Savannah worked as a lawyer, having earned a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002 after graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in journalism in 1993. After college, Savannah worked at local news stations, focusing on legal reporting before getting her big break. The year was 2008, and Savannah was hired by NBC News to cover Sarah Palin's vice-presidential campaign. She joined "Today" in 2011 and was named a co-host of the popular morning news program the following year. Savannah has been a part of the NBC family ever since.

Savannah's life has been riddled with tragedy, starting when she was just 16. When she was a senior in high school, Savannah's father died of a heart attack. In the years that followed, Savannah would get married, go through a really tough divorce, remarry, struggle with infertility, deal with a variety of scary health issues, and, in 2026, she would learn that her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, had gone missing. Behind the headlines is a life marked by moments that changed her forever.