Tragic Details About Savannah Guthrie's Health Issues

Savannah Guthrie is one celebrity who experienced a health crisis in 2025.

After experiencing vocal issues for some time, the "Today" co-anchor learned that the only way to correct it was to undergo vocal chord surgery. She made the announcement during the December 19 broadcast of "Today." After playing a clip of Peter Brady from "The Brady Bunch" going through vocal changes during his teen years, she segued into her announcement. "I have felt like Peter Brady these last few weeks and months," she said. "Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit like Peter Brady, who was going through a change."

Guthrie explained that vocal nodules were the culprit. "And now I also have a polyp," she said. Guthrie, whose net worth is reportedly well into the millions, also revealed that she would have to take time off from her high-profile job in 2026 to address her issues. "It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while." She continued, "But you will love this, guys; I have to be silent for a couple of weeks. Totally silent. I know the jokes write themselves." Fortunately for Guthrie, the vocal nodules, which WebMD defines as non-cancerous growths of the vocal cords, aren't life threatening. But given how important Guthrie's vocal health is to her job as a news anchor, they've obviously been impacting her life in a negative way.