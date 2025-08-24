Celebrity Health Crises Of 2025
Overall, 2025 has shaped up to be a year of many devastating celebrity casualties, and heartbreakingly, a number of stars have even died as a result of their major health crises. Thankfully, some of those who've faced serious health setbacks have been able to recover (or at least make it out of the woods). Such seems to have been the case with Jessie J, who, after catching breast cancer in its early stages, shared she'd received great news from her doctors. Likewise, former President Joe Biden has been optimistic about his own cancer diagnosis from the start.
Sadly, not everyone has been quite so lucky. "Grey's Anatomy" alum Eric Dane, for one, received a truly heartbreaking diagnosis, and one which has already prevented him from living his life as he normally would. Likewise, Teddi Mellencamp has been open about her ongoing experience with cancer.
Ultimately, celebrities are just like us, and that means even those with the biggest followings and access to the best care money can buy experience ill health. However, one thing many have highlighted is the fact that their own journeys can help others become aware of certain signs or get checked for ailments they might never have thought of, otherwise — and to say they're in a position to possibly save someone's life is a blessing in itself.
Teddi Mellencamp
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans will likely know that show alum Teddi Mellencamp has a long history of skin cancer. Starting in 2022, the former reality star has documented her many (oftentimes brutal) melanoma removals. By December 2024, she'd had a staggering 17 spots removed. The same month, she shared an emotional video to Instagram where she revealed she'd finally gone for a checkup that hadn't required any further biopsies. However, sadly for Mellencamp, a few months later, she experienced an even bigger health scare.
In February 2025, Mellencamp took to Instagram to share the gut-wrenching diagnosis she'd just received. "After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she wrote, adding that she was scheduled to go in for surgery to have the larger tumors removed that same day and would be undergoing radiation treatment for the smaller ones. Unfortunately, in April, she shared another Instagram update revealing that in addition to some of the tumors still being in her brain, two more were found in her lungs. Later that month, Mellencamp shared an exciting update that the tumors in her brain and lungs — which were both stage 4 — had shrunk. "I'm gonna keep a positive outlook, because that's the way my doctor just spoke to me," she beamed.
Sadly for Mellencamp, good progress in the treatment for her tumors didn't mean she was out of the woods with skin cancer. On the contrary, on an August episode of her podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod," she told "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania that she needed to have another tumor removed. Once again, she took the opportunity to raise awareness for constant check-ins. We're wishing her the best as she heals.
Bindi Irwin
Many are aware of Bindi Irwin's tragic endometriosis diagnosis, which she opened up about after having had surgery in 2023. In an Instagram post, Bindi shared that she'd been diagnosed 10 years prior, and that her surgery led doctors to find 37 lesions, in addition to an ovarian endometrioma, which is a cyst filled with old blood and often referred to as a "chocolate" cyst.
Yet, while Bindi shared in her 2023 Instagram post that the surgery would pave the way for a better quality of life, in 2025, she faced another major hurdle. As her brother Robert Irwin shared with People, the same day she was slated to attend the yearly event set up in their late father's honor, she needed an appendectomy. "She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I'm just going to tough it out, I'm going to go for it' ... But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing's gotta come out," he told the outlet. Robert also reiterated how unfortunate it was that she was suffering yet another blow. "She's just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes," he said.
Taking to Instagram a few days later, Bindi shared that she'd had some pain leading up to the surgery, but she "finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas." The surgery went well, and Bindi revealed that her doctor had also removed 14 more endometriosis lesions, along with a birth-related hernia which she'd had since delivering her and husband Chandler Powell's daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Bindi has since recovered and continues to advocate for greater endometriosis awareness.
Eric Dane
In April 2025, Eric Dane shared devastating health news. "I have been diagnosed with ALS," he told People. Short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, it's the same disease that inspired the viral ice bucket challenge. Other famous names to have been diagnosed with the disease include Roberta Flack and Stephen Hawking.
In an emotional June interview with Diane Sawyer for "Good Morning America," Dane shared that he'd first begun feeling symptoms in 2024 and that initially he'd thought the numbness in his hand had come about as a result of using his phone too much. However, after meeting with countless doctors, he received the devastating diagnosis. "I will never forget those three letters. It's on me the second I wake up," he said. Dane continued, adding he'd already lost full function of his dominant arm. As for his left, he shared, "It's going. Yeah, I feel like maybe a couple ... few more months and I won't have my left hand either." He also shared that he was no longer able to swim despite once having done so professionally. Dane told Sawyer he had a terrifying moment while swimming in the sea with one of his daughters and she had to get him back to their boat. "I was, like, breaking down in tears ... I made sure she got back in the water with her friend and continued on with the snorkeling with the guide ... but I was heartbroken," he admitted.
In spite of his diagnosis, Dane has continued to go about his life as best he can, while remaining incredibly close with his daughters and wife Rebecca Gayheart, from whom he'd previously filed for divorce. "She is ... probably my biggest champion," he gushed, visibly emotional. We're keeping the whole family in our thoughts.
Joe Biden
May 2025 saw Joe Biden's office release a heartbreaking statement few saw coming. "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer," it read (via ABC News). His office went on to explain that the former president had an "aggressive form of the disease" but he had high hopes for effective treatment. "The cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," it noted.
A day after his diagnosis was made public, Joe shared a message to his X followers thanking them for all the well-wishes he'd already received. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," he wrote in a touching post that subtly referenced one of the family's past tragedies. As most know, Joe's son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in May 2015.
It bears mentioning that even with the devastating news, Joe and his team have remained optimistic. In fact, speaking to CNN in the days following the announcement, he shared, "The prognosis is good." He went on to say he'd already started treatment, adding, "The expectation is we're going to be able to beat this ... it's not in any organs, my bones are strong, it hadn't penetrated, so I'm feeling good." We're wishing him a speedy journey back to health.
Billy Joel
Billy Joel was scheduled to perform a number of concerts in 2025. However, in March, Joel's social media team shared a statement via Instagram saying he would need to postpone several of his shows. "Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," it read. The statement noted that Joel's medical team believed he'd "make a full recovery."
Unfortunately, a few months later, Joel's team issued another sad update. This time, the Instagram statement noted the tour dates were being scrapped entirely as the musician had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which had contributed to issues with his hearing, balance, and vision. "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," it said. The statement also hinted that, at some point, Joel would love to return to the stage.
In a July interview for Bill Maher's "Club Random Podcast," Joel explained that, despite the fact that Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is a brain disorder, all in all, he felt "fine." "It sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling," he said. As for what exactly his health issues entailed, Joel shared that poor balance was the worst of them. "My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat," he explained, noting that while he'd originally thought it may have had something to do with past alcohol use, that didn't seem to be the case. Ultimately, he shared of his health, "It's still being worked on."
Justin Timberlake
We've said before that more celebrities suffer from lyme disease than you think, and sure enough, in July 2025, Justin Timberlake revealed that he'd been diagnosed with the tick-borne illness, too. Timberlake opened up about the diagnosis in an Instagram post. "If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you're aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."
Timberlake added that he wasn't expecting to hear he had the disease. "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure," he wrote. That said, he noted that the diagnosis helped him realize why he'd been experiencing the symptoms he had. "I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he noted. Timberlake also revealed that, at one point, he'd contemplated canceling his tour, but decided against it. "The joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going," the singer said.
Timberlake went on to thank his touring crew, while giving a sweet shoutout to wife Jessica Biel and their two sons for being there for him every step of the way. "To Jess, Silas, and Phin ... nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love," he gushed. And sure enough, toward the end of his tour, Biel sent a message that spoke volumes about the support she provided as he toured. "There's truly nothing this man can't do ... One last show tonight, give it all you've got. I am the proudest," she wrote on Instagram. We're happy to see he has such a strong support system and we're wishing him the best going forward.
Jessie J
In a June 2025 Instagram post, Jessie J shared some truly heartbreaking news. "Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I'm highlighting the word 'early.' Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early,'" she said. The singer added that she had undergone several tests in the two months since her diagnosis, and revealed that she'd be undergoing surgery in the near future. Sticking with her trademark humor, she followed that up with: "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job." She also quipped in the caption, "Is it too soon to do a remix called 'Living my breast life'?"
Roughly three weeks later, Jessie had her surgery and she shared an Instagram carousel of her time in hospital. Again, there were some laughs, such as a snap of Chanan Safir Colman, with whom she began a romance in early 2022, pouting while he sat with her in her hospital room. There was also a much more emotional video of the two of them, where Colman could be seen kissing her on the forehead.
In early July, Jessie shared a wordless video of herself looking visibly emotional. "A video I took of myself after I got the all clear. When a friend asked 'How do you feel?' this explained it better than words," she captioned the Instagram post. The singer, who had said in her initial video announcing her diagnosis that she had been heartbroken just thinking about those who were in worse positions than she was, added, "I pray that anyone going through something hard and scary with their health, including everyone around them who are mentally [affected] and loves them gets to experience this feeling." We're echoing those sentiments and we're incredibly happy for Jessie and her loved ones.