More Celebrities Suffer From Lyme Disease Than You Think

In recent years, a number of celebrities have revealed their journeys with Lyme disease, from the terrifying symptoms that led to their diagnoses, to the treatments they've tried while searching for a cure.

As noted by the CDC, Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused by bacteria, which is transferred to humans via tick bites. Initial symptoms may include fatigue, fever, rashes, and headaches, but the condition can progress if it's not diagnosed and treated. As a result, Lyme disease can affect the heart, the central nervous system, and a person's joints, leading to much more serious symptoms that are difficult to treat. While the majority of Lyme disease cases are cured with antibiotics, some people experience worsening symptoms if they've been misdiagnosed with a different condition first or reinfected with Lyme. And it would seem that several celebrities have faced incredible difficulties both before and after Lyme disease diagnoses.

Here, we take a look at 12 celebrities who are living with Lyme disease, and explore how they were diagnosed with the condition.