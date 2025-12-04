Dave Coulier's Health Struggles Explained

In November 2024, Dave Coulier shared the news of his first cancer diagnosis with the world. In an interview with People magazine, the actor said that he'd come down with an upper respiratory infection that led to swollen lymph nodes. As his lymph nodes continued to increase in size, his doctors advised a PET scan and a CT scan as well as a biopsy. "Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,'" Coulier told People. "I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming."

Coulier's life changed in an instant, but with a treatment plan in place he was ready to take his cancer diagnosis head on. He promptly began chemotherapy treatments and was determined to remain strong and beat the cancer. "I lost my mom to breast cancer," he told People. "I lost my sister Sharon to breast cancer. She was 36 years old. I lost my niece, Shannon. She was 29 years old." This gave him courage to fight. "I saw what those women in my family went through, and I thought to myself, 'If I can be just 1/10th of a percent as strong as they were, then I'm going to be just fine.'"