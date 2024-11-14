Tragic Details About Dave Coulier

In March 2022, Dave Coulier made a heartbreaking confession about his struggles with alcohol. In a post on Instagram, the "Real Ghostbusters" voice actor admitted he had been sober for the past two years — not having had a drink since New Year's Day 2020. In the post, he reveals a facial injury he sustained while intoxicated and reflected on how he was always the friend willing to drink until closing time. "I loved booze, but it didn't love me back," he revealed. Coulier's choice to enter into sobriety came at a particularly fraught time in his life.

As Coulier was struggling with heavy personal loss, he realized how alcohol was disrupting his own grieving process. "I should be feeling this pain. I should be feeling this incredible love for these people," he said during his appearance on "Tamron Hall Show," adding, "With alcohol, I was covering all that up. It was a real stark reminder to me that alcohol had been stealing all of those moments in my life for a long, long time." However, he also credits his sobriety with helping him get through one of the most tragically difficult years of his life.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).