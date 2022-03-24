Dave Coulier Just Made A Heartbreaking Confession About His Personal Life

Dave Coulier revealed he's two years sober and detailed his struggles with alcoholism in an update to fans on March 24. In a candid Instagram post, Coulier said he stopped drinking two years ago after he hit rock bottom. "I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I've been alcohol-free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down," the "Full House" alum admitted in a lengthy caption, which featured a photo of him with a bloody face. "In this picture I was the one who fell down." Coulier explained that he was "hammered" when he fell down and decided to take back control of his life for the sake of his family.

"I loved booze, but it didn't love me back," he wrote. "I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly." Coulier went on to say that the "mental and physical withdrawal" were "big challenges" for him, but thanked his wife, Melissa, and his friends for their support and guidance throughout his journey.

Coulier's stunning admission comes two months after he paid tribute to Bob Saget following the comedian's unexpected death while on his comedy tour. Per PopSugar, Coulier and Saget had been friends since their late teens and had an "emotional attachment" toward each other. We're sure Saget would be proud of his growth.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).