Dave Coulier Just Made A Heartbreaking Confession About His Personal Life
The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.
Besides Bob Saget and John Stamos, Dave Coulier is also one of the most recognizable faces from the '90s sitcom "Full House." He won audiences over with his happy-go-lucky portrayal of Joey Gladstone throughout the show's eight season run. In an interview with "Today" in 2019, Coulier said that he shared a lot of similarities with his character. "I got to bring a lot of elements from my real life into the show," he said, noting producers wrote about his hobbies and interests, like flying airplanes and playing hockey, into the series.
While Coulier portrayed Joey with real enthusiasm, his personal life has not been quite so happy. His relationship with Alanis Morissette in the '90s was highly publicized after the singer reportedly wrote her hit single "You Oughta Know" about him, according to Business Insider. Messy breakups aside, Coulier has also revealed that he had been fighting some personal demons — and his confession will leave you heartbroken.
Dave Coulier opens up about his struggles with alcoholism
Dave Coulier revealed he's two years sober and detailed his struggles with alcoholism in an update to fans on March 24. In a candid Instagram post, Coulier said he stopped drinking two years ago after he hit rock bottom. "I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I've been alcohol-free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down," the "Full House" alum admitted in a lengthy caption, which featured a photo of him with a bloody face. "In this picture I was the one who fell down." Coulier explained that he was "hammered" when he fell down and decided to take back control of his life for the sake of his family.
"I loved booze, but it didn't love me back," he wrote. "I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly." Coulier went on to say that the "mental and physical withdrawal" were "big challenges" for him, but thanked his wife, Melissa, and his friends for their support and guidance throughout his journey.
Coulier's stunning admission comes two months after he paid tribute to Bob Saget following the comedian's unexpected death while on his comedy tour. Per PopSugar, Coulier and Saget had been friends since their late teens and had an "emotional attachment" toward each other. We're sure Saget would be proud of his growth.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).