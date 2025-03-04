Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's Husband, Dead At 82

Carl Thomas Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly six decades, has died. He was 82 years old. The "Jolene" singer shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page on March 5, 2025. "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," she wrote. "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." At this time, no cause of death has been disclosed. Dean is survived by Parton and his two siblings, Sandra and Donnie. According to the statement, he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by his immediate family.

Parton and Dean were married for nearly 59 years, having tied the knot in May 1966. Their love story was legendary — so much so that "Jolene" was inspired by a bank teller who had a crush on Dean. "I wrote that years ago when my husband... was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be," she said at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival. "I put a stop to that. I got rid of that redhead woman in a hurry." Of course, it was all in good fun, and their bond remained unshakable for decades.

Parton always spoke about her love for Dean with deep admiration. "Carl is the one man in my life," she once shared with People. "I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep." And despite her global superstardom, their nearly six-decade marriage remained private through and through.