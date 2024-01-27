Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Two Sons Are Growing Up Fast

Only two lucky people in this world can call Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel their parents: Silas and Phineas. The A-list couple welcomed two boys into their lives and it's crazy how fast they are growing up.

Timberlake and Biel first became parents when they welcomed Silas in April 2015. The "New Year's Eve" star was over the moon to have a little bundle of joy, but didn't deny that becoming a parent was difficult. She shared with Today in October 2015, "He's [Silas] wonderful. He's just a joy. It's an amazing, amazing experience. [It's] incredibly hard, the hardest job in the world and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother." Even though it was a tough experience, that didn't stop Biel and Timberlake from welcoming another child into their lives years later.

In 2020, Timberlake and Biel shocked the world when they secretly welcomed a second boy named Phineas. The pair kept the pregnancy hush-hush and have been extremely private about their two boys since, only sharing tidbits of their lives with their kids here and there. In January 2024, Timberlake admitted on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that Silas and Phineas "run our house," which is strange to think about because it seems like just yesterday they were born, but the reality is these two boys are growing up.