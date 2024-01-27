Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Two Sons Are Growing Up Fast
Only two lucky people in this world can call Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel their parents: Silas and Phineas. The A-list couple welcomed two boys into their lives and it's crazy how fast they are growing up.
Timberlake and Biel first became parents when they welcomed Silas in April 2015. The "New Year's Eve" star was over the moon to have a little bundle of joy, but didn't deny that becoming a parent was difficult. She shared with Today in October 2015, "He's [Silas] wonderful. He's just a joy. It's an amazing, amazing experience. [It's] incredibly hard, the hardest job in the world and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother." Even though it was a tough experience, that didn't stop Biel and Timberlake from welcoming another child into their lives years later.
In 2020, Timberlake and Biel shocked the world when they secretly welcomed a second boy named Phineas. The pair kept the pregnancy hush-hush and have been extremely private about their two boys since, only sharing tidbits of their lives with their kids here and there. In January 2024, Timberlake admitted on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that Silas and Phineas "run our house," which is strange to think about because it seems like just yesterday they were born, but the reality is these two boys are growing up.
Silas grew up faster than most
Many celebrities choose to keep their kids' lives private, including Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. On rare occasions, the couple will share photos of their sons (not of their faces) on social media. In honor of Silas' 5th birthday Biel shared one of these moments. Posting a photo of her and Silas with his back facing the camera, Biel wrote, "This little man is 5 today! We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy." Years later, Silas is close to hitting double digits — in 2024, he will turn 9 years old. Every day, he's getting older, but he has had to grow up quickly.
In 2018, Biel revealed in a conference that she and Timberlake were choosing to talk about sex education with a then 2-year-old Silas, per People. She explained, "I have a 2½-year-old [and] we're starting [sexual education] now. We're using technical terms ... we shower together, and [we say], 'This is what I've got. This is what you've got.' We just talk about it." She continued, "I know it's really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there's no shame." While every parent may not choose to talk about sex education with a kid that age, Biel felt it would only help Silas' overall growth.
Phineas looks like his dad's mini-me
Phineas is the youngest of the Timberlake family, having been born in 2020. But if you thought Silas' life was private, it has nothing on his little bro. Phineas' arrival was kept a secret for the longest time, although Jessica Biel revealed on the "Armchair Expert" podcast that it wasn't intentional. She explained, "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left." Since his birth, Phineas has been kept out of the limelight.
In May 2022 fans of the star-studded couple got a glimpse of a then 2-year-old Phineas after he accompanied his parents on a trip back to LAX following a vacation in Cabo, per the Daily Mail. The youngest Timberlake is taking after dad Justin Timberlake's looks, rocking blond, wavy locks. Just a month later, Biel shared a photo of the family of four, showing off how big Phineas has gotten as he held on tight to his mom. This was one of the last times Biel and Timberlake shared photos of Phineas but nearly two years have passed and Phineas is growing up fast. In 2024, he will turn 4, and we can't help but wonder if Timberlake's mini-me will inherit his musical talent, too.