How Parenting Brought Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Closer Together

Apparently a few kids are the secret to a happy marriage, according to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. The couple are parents to sons Silas and Phineas, but Biel revealed that Phineas (who they welcomed in 2020) was basically a surprise, according to the June 14 podcast episode of "Armchair Expert."

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," she told host Dax Shepard. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she continued. Biel added that although the "balance of everything is very different and super hard," it's "amazing." It's clear that Biel loves her kids, but she and her husband are not so keen about their boys pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. "I would so much rather them be an engineer or something," she said.

