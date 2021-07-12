What We Know About Jessica Biel's New Wellness Brand

Jessica Biel is joining the list of celebrity moms who have started or joined companies that strive to provide healthier choices for their children. Jennifer Garner's Once Upon A Farm, which provides organic foods for kids, and Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Safely, which is a vegan home care line designed to keep one's living space free of harsh chemicals, are just a couple of the other famous mom-launched businesses.

The former "7th Heaven" actor shares two sons with Justin Timberlake, 6-year-old Silas and 11-month-old Phineas. Biel became frustrated when she was walking thru the pharmacy looking for pain medicine for her teething baby. "You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn't fit my values as a mom," the "Sinner" star told People.

Biel synced up with natural products entrepreneur Jeremy Adams, who launched Prestige Food Trucks and made Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2017, to create more natural products to use on their children. "We just said, 'You know what, we can do better than this,'" Biel explained to People. "It's like once you have the information and then you start to research different ingredients, you start to think more about like, 'Well, I wouldn't put that in my body. Why would I put it in my kid's body?'" Biel added. Read on to learn more about the producer's new wellness company.