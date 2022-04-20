What We Know About Jessie J's New Romance

It seems Jessie J is off the market again. After previously forming a romance with actor Channing Tatum, she confirmed on social media in March 2021 that she was dating dancer Max Pham Nguyen, per the Mirror. However, their relationship wasn't set to last, as Jessie revealed months later that she decided to have a baby on her own.

Last year wasn't the easiest for the "Price Tag" hitmaker. In November, Jessie revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Sky News) that she was expecting her first baby and had just found out she had a miscarriage. The BRIT Award winner explained her reason for wanting to raise a child on her own was due to always wanting to be a mother, explaining, "life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again." She also elaborated on the grief she was feeling. Jessie continued, "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok."

In March, Jessie celebrated her 34th birthday and stated on Instagram that last year taught her to have a more positive perspective on life. "To live harder through the pain. To laugh louder through the grief," she wrote. Jessie has remained busy lately, performing concerts in Florida and London while announcing a headline festival slot in Brazil for September. With that being said, it appears she's found time to form a relationship with a new man.