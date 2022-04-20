What We Know About Jessie J's New Romance
It seems Jessie J is off the market again. After previously forming a romance with actor Channing Tatum, she confirmed on social media in March 2021 that she was dating dancer Max Pham Nguyen, per the Mirror. However, their relationship wasn't set to last, as Jessie revealed months later that she decided to have a baby on her own.
Last year wasn't the easiest for the "Price Tag" hitmaker. In November, Jessie revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Sky News) that she was expecting her first baby and had just found out she had a miscarriage. The BRIT Award winner explained her reason for wanting to raise a child on her own was due to always wanting to be a mother, explaining, "life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again." She also elaborated on the grief she was feeling. Jessie continued, "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok."
In March, Jessie celebrated her 34th birthday and stated on Instagram that last year taught her to have a more positive perspective on life. "To live harder through the pain. To laugh louder through the grief," she wrote. Jessie has remained busy lately, performing concerts in Florida and London while announcing a headline festival slot in Brazil for September. With that being said, it appears she's found time to form a relationship with a new man.
Jessie J is dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman
In March, rumors speculated that Jessie J was in a new relationship after she took a vacation to the Caribbean with Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman (pictured above), per the Daily Mail. After the outlet published paparazzi snapshots of the duo sharing a kiss while on a lunch date in Los Angeles on April 18, it appears they have made their relationship public.
"Jessie and Chanan clearly like each other and they've been getting to know each other for quite a few months, she performed at a wedding in the Caribbean at the weekend and flew Chanan out with her for a bit of a break," an inside source previously told The Sun. The source also touched on where the singer is at emotionally. They explained, "It's not been an easy time for her after her miscarriage at the end of 2021, but she is looking on the bright side of everything."
Even though the pair keeps their dating life fairly low-key on social media, Colman shared a series of snapshots from his Caribbean trip on Instagram on March 21, explaining he celebrated his 38th birthday on the island that was made "special" after being spent with "fam and loved ones."