The Tragic Truth About Billy Joel's Health Issues

The following includes references to alcohol addiction.

Billy Joel revealed in early 2025 that he had been diagnosed with a rare brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, marking the latest in a string of health concerns for the legendary musician. He shared the news in a statement across his social media platforms, announcing the cancellation of all his scheduled shows both in the U.S. and abroad. "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," read the statement. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Johns Hopkins Medicine describes NPH as a condition where the normal flow of fluid around the brain and spinal cord gets blocked or disrupted. This can happen due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, a past injury, bleeding, or infection — but often, the exact cause is unknown. In Joel's case, his recent performances were said to have aggravated his condition, causing vision, hearing, and balance problems. NPH typically affects people of old age and can cause symptoms similar to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," Joel said in a brief statement. "Thank you for understanding."

"I really understand," "Wicked" star Kristine Chenoweth, who was diagnosed with an ear condition known as Ménière's disease, wrote in response to Joel's statement on Instagram. "Very similar [to mine]!! Sending love." Elton John's guitarist, Davey Johnstone, also offered words of encouragement, writing, "Love you Billy, best wishes for your complete recovery." Over the years, Joel has dealt with a string of medical problems, everything from NPH to back pain to a congenital disorder.

