The Tragic Truth About Billy Joel's Health Issues
The following includes references to alcohol addiction.
Billy Joel revealed in early 2025 that he had been diagnosed with a rare brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, marking the latest in a string of health concerns for the legendary musician. He shared the news in a statement across his social media platforms, announcing the cancellation of all his scheduled shows both in the U.S. and abroad. "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," read the statement. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."
Johns Hopkins Medicine describes NPH as a condition where the normal flow of fluid around the brain and spinal cord gets blocked or disrupted. This can happen due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, a past injury, bleeding, or infection — but often, the exact cause is unknown. In Joel's case, his recent performances were said to have aggravated his condition, causing vision, hearing, and balance problems. NPH typically affects people of old age and can cause symptoms similar to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," Joel said in a brief statement. "Thank you for understanding."
"I really understand," "Wicked" star Kristine Chenoweth, who was diagnosed with an ear condition known as Ménière's disease, wrote in response to Joel's statement on Instagram. "Very similar [to mine]!! Sending love." Elton John's guitarist, Davey Johnstone, also offered words of encouragement, writing, "Love you Billy, best wishes for your complete recovery." Over the years, Joel has dealt with a string of medical problems, everything from NPH to back pain to a congenital disorder.
He's struggled with alcohol addiction
The tragic truth about Billy Joel is that he's struggled with alcohol addiction. He spent time in rehab at various points in his life as he worked to get his drinking under control. His first stint was in 1992 toward the end of his marriage to model Christie Brinkley. "I had gone through a breakup and was really broken up about it, and I decided I'm drinking too much," he told The New York Times Magazine in 2013, though Brinkley claims his alcoholism was what drove them to divorce. He went back to rehab in 2005 after experiencing severe gastrointestinal distress related to his alcohol use. Alongside his struggles, Joel has also been candid about dealing with depression.
"I went into a deep, deep depression after 9/11," the singer recalled. "9/11 just knocked the wind out of me, and I don't know even now if I've recovered from it." By 2013, he had cut back on drinking and was allowing himself just one glass of wine occasionally during meals. By 2021, he had quit alcohol for good and was completely sober.
"It wasn't a big AA kick," Joel clarified to the Los Angeles Times. "I just got to a point where I'd had enough." Looking back, he said, "I didn't enjoy being completely inebriated, and it probably created more problems in my life than I needed."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Billy Joel underwent hip surgery
In 2010, Billy Joel underwent corrective surgery due to a congenital disorder affecting his hips. In his New York Times Magazine interview, the five-time Grammy winner revealed that he was born with hip dysplasia, a condition where the bones in his hip joint aren't aligned properly. "Way back in the early '70s, I used to do somersaults, flips off the piano. I would climb up the cables and hang upside down, anything to get attention," he said. Eventually, all that stomping and horsing around caught up to him. "By the time I finished the tour with Elton in March 2010, I was in a lot of pain," Joel recalled. "And over that year it got worse and worse and worse."
Unable to walk without cane support, Joel underwent double hip-replacement surgery at a Long Island hospital in 2010. At the time, a representative for Joel told Page Six in a statement, "He's doing really well, he is in good spirits and he's feeling well." Reflecting on his health, Joel said going through with the operation changed his life for the better. "I got a double hip replacement, and now I'm twice as hip as I used to be," he joked during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview with Howard Stern in 2014 (via Consequence).
He also underwent back surgery
In addition to undergoing hip surgery, Billy Joel revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" that he also had back surgery in 2021. The procedure left him in so much pain that he ended up losing over 50 pounds. The subject came up when Stern noticed Joel's substantial weight loss during the interview. "I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite," Joel explained. "I embraced that. I said, 'Okay, I won't eat as much,' and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite, too."
Although the weight loss was by no means intentional, Joel admitted he didn't mind the outcome. "I had gotten kind of chunky," the legendary pianist admitted. He showed off his remarkable transformation during his return to the Madison Square Garden stage months later for the first time since 2019.
Billy Joel contracted a viral infection
Just days before he was set to perform, Billy Joel announced the postponement of his Madison Square Garden concert after falling ill with a viral infection in 2022. In a brief statement on X, he shared that he was ordered by his doctors to undergo vocal rest and planned to reschedule the show for June 2023. "I'm so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn't happened," Joel said. "I look forward to seeing you in the New Year," he added.
By January the following year, he was back performing live. Addressing his health after undergoing yet another surgery in March 2025, Joel said he always looks forward to performing for his fans. "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," stressed the "Piano Man" on his website. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."