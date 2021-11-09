How Did Billy Joel Lose 50 Pounds?

Billy Joel is just one of the many artists around the world who had to cancel live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has a residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden, but was forced to take a 21-month hiatus throughout the pandemic. On Friday, November 5, the "Vienna" singer took the stage for the first time since February 2020, much to the enthusiasm of his fans, as per the New York Post. Prior to kicking off his set with his hit "New York State of Mind," Joel apologized to the crowd for the long break. "We're back in the Garden," he began, adding, "I want to thank you for waiting."

In an interview with Howard Stern in October, Joel opened up about his hiatus from performing, revealing that the time off was both "aggravating" and "very enjoyable." While it was tough on the "She's Always a Woman" singer, it was harder on his band members, whom he made sure to provide with sabbatical pay to compensate for the lack of live performances. Ultimately, Joel doesn't think of himself as a solo artist, but rather as a part of a band. "I happen to be the guy in this band that sings the songs and they put the piano a little bit more out front," he told Stern.

At Joel's return concert, which sold out its 20,000 seats, fans noticed more than just his catchy tunes. It appears that the singer also showed off a hefty weight loss.