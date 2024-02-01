The Tragic Truth About Billy Joel

The following article includes mention of attempted suicide.

Summer 2024 will mark the end of Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden residency, and once that chapter has wrapped up, he'll be headed to his palatial Florida estate. It sounds idyllic, but life hasn't always been quite so charmed for the legendary musician. From a devastating experience in his early 20s to constant feelings of self-doubt, it's safe to say Joel has been through the ringer many times.

Though Joel became a major star in his early 20s, he nearly died before that could happen. As Joel and his loved ones recounted in Fred Schruers' "Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography," at the age of 21, the musician found himself in a situation where he felt like his career wasn't going anywhere, leading to an intense feeling of failure. That wasn't all, though: he'd also been sleeping with the wife of his best friend, Jon Small. Joel thought Small knew about the situation, to some degree. However, when he learned that wasn't the case, it became too much for him to bear. Though the friends decided to work through the ordeal to salvage their relationship, the guilt became too much for Joel, and he attempted suicide. Small found him, and he was hospitalized. However, Joel still hadn't forgiven himself, and not long after, he made another attempt.

Thankfully, that second attempt marked a turning point for Joel, and he sought help. In time, his career also shot through the roof. However, even with his success, he's continued to face some trials along the way.

