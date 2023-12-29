Teddi Mellencamp Recovers From Brutal Surgery For Melanoma

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp is sharing a new update on her melanoma diagnosis. In October 2022, the reality star announced she had been diagnosed with Stage II melanoma, months after getting her first mole removed in March 2022. "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she wrote on Instagram. In the months since her announcement, Mellencamp has publicly documented her struggles with the disease.

By December 2022, the Bravo star revealed that doctors declared her cancer-free, after getting a total of 12 melanomas removed at the time. "I'm just so grateful we caught it in time," she told People at the time. At the time, the reality star also revealed she was not at risk of getting other types of cancers. Sadly, Mellencamp's troubles with melanoma were far from over.

In September 2023, the "RHOBH" star announced the discovery of another melanoma. "At this point, I am starting to black-out these memories like a portion of my childhood. I slept maybe 2 hours last night because my mind was racing," she wrote in part in another Instagram post. Despite the months-long ordeal, these days, Mellencamp has more promising news as she is seemingly on her way to recovery.