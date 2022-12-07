Teddi Mellencamp Posts Promising Update On Difficult Skin Cancer Journey

Content warning: The photos in this piece may be graphic to some readers

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a positive update regarding her health issues in a new social media post. Over the last few months, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has remained an open book about her health and wellness –– specifically regarding her shocking melanoma diagnosis. Back in March, the self-proclaimed accountability coach first revealed the news in a somber post on Instagram. "I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to [film] today. Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results."

A few months after her initial post, the "Two T's in a Pod" host gave another scary update when she revealed that her melanoma diagnosis was stage 2. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma," she explained in another Instagram post. "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma." While her melanoma diagnosis took a scary turn, Mellencamp reassured fans that she and her doctors were already in the process of tackling the issue head-on. After a few weeks of silence, the reality TV star has finally given fans another update on her health, and things are looking up.