RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Divulges Serious Health Update

Since starring in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Teddi Mellencamp has been pretty open about her personal life, including her skin cancer diagnosis. Most of the time, the star posts updates for her 1 million fans, which was the case with her initial cancer diagnosis post in March. The mother of three shared a triple photo update that included an image of an abnormal mole and the scar where they removed it.

In the caption of the update, Mellencamp reminded fans to get their yearly skin checks, which was something that says she was not good at doing. "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time, but when @kylerichards18 saw my back, and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal," she explained. The podcast host also added that she is happy to help raise awareness and remind fans to stay on top of their health. "Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results," she added.

A few days later, Mellencamp posted another update with fans, via Instagram, revealing that the "cancer cells were contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper." She expressed how grateful she was for the excellent outcome before once again reminding fans to get checked. Now, the star is sharing another serious cancer update.