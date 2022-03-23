Teddi Mellencamp Shares Results Of Her Biopsy For Suspected Melanoma

Teddi Mellencamp had some nerve-wracking news for fans on March 17. The former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member revealed on Instagram that she was nervously awaiting biopsy results for suspected melanoma. After friend and ex-castmate Kyle Richards noticed a growing discoloration on her back, Teddi wrote, "[S]he immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal." Teddi also used the post as an opportunity to encourage other women to get their skin checked annually. The reality star shared that she "had been avoiding" it due to her "own anxiety for a very long time," and took comfort "in being honest" with fans.

Melanoma is described by Mayo Clinic as "the most serious type" of skin cancer, forming in the skin cells that produce our pigmentation. Teddi — who is 40 years old — falls into the group most at risk for melanoma, although cases are rising in women under 40, per Mayo. Treatable if detected early, one of the most significant signs of possible melanoma is changes in the coloration of a mole, as was Teddi's case.

Five days after Teddi's biopsy, the nutrition and wellness coach returned to social media to share her results.