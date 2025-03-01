Jessica Biel's Message To Justin Timberlake After Dramatic End Of His Tour Speaks Volumes

It's safe to say that Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake have had a bumpy couple of years. There have been ample signs that the marriage between Timberlake and Biel has been on the rocks. Back in 2019, Timberlake was caught cozying up to co-star Alisha Wainwright while they worked on "Palmer" together. Furthermore, after Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest, sources indicated the "SexyBack" singer had been making some questionable decisions since Britney Spears released her 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me," in which she spilled head-turning details about her past relationship with Timberlake.

All this seems to have led Biel to ramp up her public support of her husband. This has included Biel's presence during the stateside portion of his worldwide Forget Tomorrow World Tour. However, even posing as a united front amid divorce rumors wasn't enough to keep Biel from online scrutiny when she made an ill-timed Instagram post praising her husband.

Alongside a video of Timberlake singing and tender moments the couple shared behind the scenes, she wrote in the caption, "There's truly nothing this man can't do. It's been so special to watch you, listen to you, and be alongside you for this tour. One last show tonight, give it all you've got." Unfortunately, there was one glaring thing that man could not do, as Timberlake never made it to the stage for that final performance. In his own Instagram post, the "Cry Me A River" singer admitted that "I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me." The final show in Columbus, Ohio was canceled just 10 minutes before the doors were set to open, and fans were not pleased.