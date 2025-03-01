Jessica Biel's Message To Justin Timberlake After Dramatic End Of His Tour Speaks Volumes
It's safe to say that Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake have had a bumpy couple of years. There have been ample signs that the marriage between Timberlake and Biel has been on the rocks. Back in 2019, Timberlake was caught cozying up to co-star Alisha Wainwright while they worked on "Palmer" together. Furthermore, after Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest, sources indicated the "SexyBack" singer had been making some questionable decisions since Britney Spears released her 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me," in which she spilled head-turning details about her past relationship with Timberlake.
All this seems to have led Biel to ramp up her public support of her husband. This has included Biel's presence during the stateside portion of his worldwide Forget Tomorrow World Tour. However, even posing as a united front amid divorce rumors wasn't enough to keep Biel from online scrutiny when she made an ill-timed Instagram post praising her husband.
Alongside a video of Timberlake singing and tender moments the couple shared behind the scenes, she wrote in the caption, "There's truly nothing this man can't do. It's been so special to watch you, listen to you, and be alongside you for this tour. One last show tonight, give it all you've got." Unfortunately, there was one glaring thing that man could not do, as Timberlake never made it to the stage for that final performance. In his own Instagram post, the "Cry Me A River" singer admitted that "I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me." The final show in Columbus, Ohio was canceled just 10 minutes before the doors were set to open, and fans were not pleased.
Fans were not pleased with Justin Timberlake or Jessica Biel
With Justin Timberlake canceling his Columbus, Ohio show mere minutes before it was even due to start, many fans took to social media to decry the decision. Several Instagram users scrambled to Timberlake's post to complain, with one writing, "Canceling bc of being sick is 100% understandable ... Canceling 10 minutes before the doors were to open is unacceptable." Another commenter pointed out this wasn't the first time their city had to deal with this from the artist, writing, "Dude twice for Columbus ... why wait 10 mins before your show?" As if the exasperation with Timberlake himself wasn't enough, online followers also swarmed Jessica Biel's poorly timed post to air their grievances.
Considering Biel hyped up the indomitable spirit of her husband to write her post, just to have his body give out on him, many took the opportunity to point out the irony. One Instagram user wrote, "This post didn't age well," while another chimed in, "Apparently [he] can't perform in Columbus because he has now cancelled twice. Taylor Swift toured for 3 years and only cancelled once for a terrorist plot..."
However, some fans shared much nicer sentiments in support of the struggling couple. It seems Biel's presence at Timberlake's concerts has been good for rehabilitating their image as a perfect couple, leading many commenters to take it easy on them as well. "He deserves all the love you give him," one fan wrote. Hopefully, Timberlake can take the time to recover from his flu before hitting the global portion of his tour — or perhaps we'll be watching more sparks fly should he have to cancel any dates abroad.