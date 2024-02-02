Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Present United Front Amid Divorce Rumors & Britney Spears Feud

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are saying "Bye Bye Bye" to all the drama surrounding their marriage and proving they are stronger than ever.

The past year has been anything but easy for the couple thanks to the release of Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, "The Woman in Me." In the book, Spears spent some time rehashing her very public relationship with Timberlake and revealed new details that did not portray the "Cry Me A River" singer in the best light. Spears claimed she got an abortion after Timberlake impregnated her and revealed he was not ready to be a father. The "Toxic" singer also suggested it was Timberlake who had cheated on her during their relationship and not the other way around, as many had thought. Spears' book brought a wave of hate to Timberlake over the way he mistreated her and reportedly had an impact on his marriage.

In November 2023, a source revealed to Life & Style that, with the release of Spears' book, Biel and Timberlake's marriage was on the rocks, and apparently, they were already having issues. The source said, "Britney's book revelations brought up more of Jessica's trust issues...The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin." The source described the state of their marriage as "wait-and-see" but while it may have seemed like the odds were stacked against them, Biel and Timberlake are standing by each other's side.