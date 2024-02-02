Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Present United Front Amid Divorce Rumors & Britney Spears Feud
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are saying "Bye Bye Bye" to all the drama surrounding their marriage and proving they are stronger than ever.
The past year has been anything but easy for the couple thanks to the release of Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, "The Woman in Me." In the book, Spears spent some time rehashing her very public relationship with Timberlake and revealed new details that did not portray the "Cry Me A River" singer in the best light. Spears claimed she got an abortion after Timberlake impregnated her and revealed he was not ready to be a father. The "Toxic" singer also suggested it was Timberlake who had cheated on her during their relationship and not the other way around, as many had thought. Spears' book brought a wave of hate to Timberlake over the way he mistreated her and reportedly had an impact on his marriage.
In November 2023, a source revealed to Life & Style that, with the release of Spears' book, Biel and Timberlake's marriage was on the rocks, and apparently, they were already having issues. The source said, "Britney's book revelations brought up more of Jessica's trust issues...The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin." The source described the state of their marriage as "wait-and-see" but while it may have seemed like the odds were stacked against them, Biel and Timberlake are standing by each other's side.
Jessica Biel shares loving birthday post for Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel is shutting down the divorce rumors after sharing a sweet birthday post to her hubby, Justin Timberlake. "The Illusionist" star shared a video to her Instagram that featured different photos and clips from throughout their relationship. Biel captioned her post, "I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe." The post wasn't the only thing Biel did to make Timberlake feel special. The musician had a scheduled concert on his birthday, but in the middle of his performance, Biel brought out a cake and led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to her husband, per ET. Timberlake blew out the candles before giving his wife a hug and a cheeky squeeze on her butt.
Biel and Timberlake will have to keep up this united front because the drama with Spears isn't over. At the same concert where Biel brought out the cake, Timberlake told the crowd, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody," per People. Many thought this was a dig at Spears, and she thought so, too. The "Womanizer" singer wrote on her Instagram, "Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!" Spears' clapback at Timberlake proved the drama is ongoing, but throughout it all, Biel and Timberlake are seemingly still going strong.