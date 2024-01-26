Justin Timberlake's Career Announcement Doesn't Help Those Jessica Biel Divorce Rumors

Justin Timberlake's new music era has arrived, but his marital problems with Jessica Biel are still turning heads.

Back in the late 2000s, fans couldn't get enough of the "Cry Me a River" singer and "7th Heaven" star, who first made headlines together in 2007. While the lovebirds kept their relationship private, they still managed to capture the attention of fans due to their heartwarming public appearances and occasional public statements. In a 2008 interview with GQ, Biel described her relationship with Timberlake as a sparkly present that she didn't want to share with the public. "It's the one part of my life that is my own and not for anyone else," she told the news outlet (via People).

In the years following their 2007 pairing, Timberlake and Biel's love story continued to thrive, with the pair getting married in 2012 and starting a family. However, in 2019, things hit the fan for the happy couple when the "My Love" artist was accused of cheating with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright. In footage obtained by The Sun, Timberlake briefly held the "Shadowhunters" star's hand while listening to music with their castmates. Shortly after the video went viral, Wainwright and Timberlake nipped the rumors in the bud in separate statements, affirming that nothing happened between them. While the couple seemingly moved on after the incident, a source has recently hinted that they are experiencing more relationship problems, which comes at a very inconvenient time for Timberlake and his music comeback.