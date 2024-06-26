Jessica Biel's Appearance At Justin Timberlake's Concert Is See-Through Attempt At Good PR

Jessica Biel popped up at her husband's concert at Madison Square Garden on June 25, 2024, just days after Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest shattered the perception of their perfect marriage. Bravo star, Jessel Taank also attended the star's "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," and Biel was spotted in the background of some of her Instagram concert footage. As you can see in one of Taank's slides, Biel, dressed casually in fitted jeans and a gray, ruched top, seemed content as she drank and danced in sync with the crowd. Usually, Biel's attendance at one of Timberlake's shows wouldn't warrant a second thought, but the timing definitely reeks of PR. Plus, her casual vibe seemed like a transparent attempt to tell the public that she and Timberlake are all good.

Of course, the couple could very well be on a great terms, despite Timberlake's poor decision. However, it's difficult to think that Biel, who has two boys with the Grammy award-winning star, is okay with the raging gossip surrounding their relationship that's cropped up following Timberlake's arrest. Furthermore, Timberlake isn't the only entertainer in their relationship. Biel also has a successful acting career, and she was apparently on set filming a new project when Timberlake's arrest dragged them both into the headlines. If Biel was annoyed (and how could she not be) no one could blame her. No need for the theatrics!